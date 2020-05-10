Why did Michael Jordan change his jersey number from 23 to 45 when he returned to the Bulls?

On March 18, 1995, Michael Jordan launched a bomb into the world of basketball with a two-word press release: "I'm back."

After retiring from the NBA in 1993 and briefly pursuing a baseball career, Jordan decided it was time to once again dominate the league he had left behind. However, this Jordan looked a little different, and it wasn't just about brushing off the rust.

MORE: Michael Jordan's Best and Worst Baseball Moments

Jordan traded his iconic 23rd for 45th when he joined the Bulls near the end of the 1994-95 season. Shirt 23 was synonymous with MJ as the image of him flying to the edge from the free throw line. Why mess with success?

Why did Michael Jordan wear number 45?

At his retirement press conference in October 1993, Jordan told reporters that he had spoken to his father, James, about leaving the NBA before winning his third championship. James was killed in July earlier that year, only distancing Michael further from competitive basketball.

With the painful memory of his father's death still on his mind, Jordan wanted a new beginning.

"When I came back, I didn't want to play the last issue my father had seen me wear," Jordan wrote in his autobiography "For the Love of the Game,quot; (via Sole Collector). "As he was gone, I thought of my return as a new beginning."

What's special about 45? Well, it wasn't really the first time Jordan put on the number.

Before earning a place on the varsity roster, Jordan was No. 45 at Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina. His older brother Larry was already number 45 as a varsity team member, so when Michael reached that level he cut 45 in half and rounded up. That was how Jordan landed on the 23rd.

Jordan brought 45 when he played for the Birmingham Barons in 1994, and brought him to the Bulls in March 1995.

%MINIFYHTML56dde77cc5179fbf11e630b734cf72d816%

Michael Jordan returns to number 23

Jordan recorded just 17 games in the regular season before the 1995 playoffs, but he did offer some glimpses of the old MJ, including his "double penny,quot; performance at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls sent the Hornets in the first round, setting the stage for a semifinal battle with a Magic team led by Anfernee "Penny,quot; Hardaway and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

At the end of Game 1, Magic guard Nick Anderson pulled the ball away from a carelessly unusual Jordan, ending with eight turnovers, leading to an easy dunk for former Bulls forward Horace Grant. Orlando held on to a 94-91 victory, and Anderson thoroughly enjoyed bringing out the best in Jordan.

"Number 45 doesn't explode like number 23 used to," Anderson said after the game. "Number 45 is not number 23. I couldn't have done that to number 23."

That comment turned Jordan on, who came out for Game 2 with the No. 23 classic on his shirt. The NBA fined the Bulls $ 25,000 for failing to report the change, but they agreed to the compensation.

Jordan scored a total of 38 points, pushing Chicago to a 104-94 victory. So much for keeping him on the beams of United Center.

"Michael said he was hitting .202 with the No. 45 in baseball," Bulls coach Phil Jackson said. "And I said, 'You're shooting at the same percentage, too. It's about time you went back to 23.'

The Magic eliminated the Bulls in six games, providing a significant source of motivation for Jordan as he worked to get in shape that summer. Chicago was 72-10 during the 1995-96 regular season, and Jordan captured his fourth MVP and championship ring.

Turns out 45 wasn't 23. Fortunately, 23 were still available.