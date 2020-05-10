Who should announce & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; on ESPN? Classification of the main transmission options

As expected, ESPN is shaking the "Monday Night Football,quot; booth for the 2020 NFL season. Richard Deitsch of Athletic reported on Saturday that Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland are out as broadcast team, although they will continue to have prominent roles on the network.

The two were often criticized last season, and it was no secret that ESPN wanted to replace them with bigger names. The network reportedly offered to make Tony Romo the highest-paid station in history, which he later became when he re-signed with CBS. Then he reportedly offered Peyton Manning more money than Romo, tried to trade NBC's Al Michaels, and showed his willingness to wait for Drew Brees to retire to secure him for the position. All three declined.

However, it should be noted that Tessitore and McFarland did not have a large list of games to work with in 2019. Ten of the 17 matchups were decided by 13 points or more, and the starting quarterbacks for the first eight weeks included Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum (vs. Mitchell Trubisky), Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mason Rudolph (twice).

The 2020 "Monday Night Football,quot; calendar, on the other hand, is the best in recent memory. Week 2 will show the Raiders debut in Las Vegas, followed by the season's most anticipated game in week 3 when the Chiefs visit the Ravens.

ESPN wants to pair that improved schedule with improved streaming gear, but can it be done? The network is exploring internal options, according to the Deitsch report. Dismissing millions to a stranger would be a difficult look with ESPN asking 100 of its highest-paid commenters, as well as top executives, to take a temporary pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After looking at the short list of options, Sporting News ranks the best options:

Who should ESPN promote at the & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; booth?

1. Dan Orlovsky

Orlovsky seems like a random choice at first glance. If his NFL career is remembered at all, it was for unconsciously falling behind the end zone for safety during the Lions' 2008 season with no wins. He retired from the NFL only in 2017, but his young career in broadcasting has already surpassed his playing career.

It started by breaking the game tape on social media, leading to guest appearances on multiple networks. Later, ESPN offered him a job as a senior contributor to shows like "Get Up,quot; and as a commentator of color at college football games. It has become a star. Entertaining and analytical, it makes viewers smarter with its soccer insights and easily digestible breakdowns. He has even had "multiple teams,quot; to communicate with him about joining his offensive coaching staff.

There is no question who should be at the Monday Night Football booth. He's my boy @ danorlovsky7. He played the game at the highest level, talks about the game at the highest level, and is one of the best guys I know! #easy peasy – Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) May 9, 2020

Fans will likely respond with Orlovsky's lack of success in the NFL, which is true. He went 2-10 as a starter in the NFL, with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But some of ESPN's most famous broadcasters weren't stars during their game days. Kirk Herbstreit had five touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his entire college career at Ohio State, but he is the face of ESPN's college football coverage. Jay Bilas averaged less than seven points and five rebounds in his last year at Duke, but all college basketball fans know him.

The move wouldn't excite fans like a Romo, Manning, or Brees acquisition would, but it wouldn't take long for the audience to appreciate the upgrade Orlovsky would bring to the booth.

2. Louis Riddick

Riddick is another contender who doesn't have the name recognition of those star QBs who have turned down the role. However, it brings experience on multiple levels. He had a six-year career in the NFL as a defensive defense and then found more success as a scout and professional personnel director for the Redskins and Eagles. He was a finalist for the 49ers' GM job in 2017 before John Lynch was hired.

Riddick was also a finalist for a position on the "MNF,quot; booth in 2018, but McFarland received the go-ahead.

"This is something that has been a goal of mine and ESPN is very aware that I am very interested in it," Riddick said on the SI Media Podcast that year. "It is the pinnacle of the broadcast as far as I'm concerned, the most iconic position in the broadcast. Being involved with & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39 ;, whether as a play-by-play person or analyst, is something that I hope I can achieve. "

Riddick was disappointed that he didn't get the job at the time, but he said in a 2019 interview with The Athletic that the "bottom line,quot; continues to call "a great game of the National Football League in prime time on a regular basis."

This could finally be Riddick's shot.

3. Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick

The last three-man "Monday Night Football,quot;, featuring Tessitore, McFarland and Jason Witten in 2018, was a disaster. That could make ESPN hesitate to pair Orlovsky and Riddick with one game-by-game announcer, which is why the duo appears at n. # 3 on this list.

However, it might still be the best option. Orlovsky brings the mind of a quarterback and Riddick brings the mind of a defensive player and a member of the main office. They also have communication skills that can go circles around Witten and McFarland. They seem to be the most frequently mentioned candidates, so why not give them both a try?

4. Pat McAfee

McAfee himself said Saturday that his chances of entering the "MNF,quot; booth in 2020 are slim.

I think we are 10 years away from that job from which everyone is tweeting me right now. I think it will have to be the next group of executives. All right, by the way, I am really enjoying the daily life of YouTube. Would I dominate in that cabin? ABSOLUTELY .. BUT pic.twitter.com/jApA8cBOAW – Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 9, 2020

That doesn't mean it wouldn't be a great option. McAfee is different from the other candidates because it seems to put entertainment at the top of its priority list, which may seem negative but it is not. McAfee could have thrived during the continuous outbursts on Monday nights in 2019.

He was excited about the call for a pointless game from Week 17 between the Lions and the Packers for Fox.

5. Steve Levy

Levy is the other name that continually appears as a "MNF,quot; booth candidate for 2020. He also appears to be the most likely to be chosen. Two of ESPN's top soccer broadcasters, Tessitore and Sean McDonough, have already been the hosts of the series.

Maybe ESPN would consider someone like Jason Benetti or Dave Pasch, but Levy has been on the call for the past few years when ESPN has had two Monday night games in a week. Unless the network covers sports for someone like Dan Shulman or withdraws Rece Davis or Chris Fowler from college football, Levy is the most likely choice.