A white couple was shot dead the night before in Delaware, and police are investigating whether the shooting was in "retaliation,quot; for the racist murder of Georgias Ahmaud Arbery,

Police say a black man, in tactical armor and carrying multiple weapons, shot and killed a white elderly couple. Authorities identified the victims as an 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman from Elkton, Maryland. The victims were also identified as "White,quot;.

Police say the shooter was Sheldon C. Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware. Sheldon's social media posts suggest he was particularly concerned about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. And authorities are now exploring whether the shooting in the cemetery may have been racially motivated.

But we will never know for sure, because Sheldon is dead. Police arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting, and got into a shootout with Sheldon, according to online reports.

Police found him dead from a gunshot wound a few hours after the shooting in a wooded area where the shooting took place.

Prosecutors are moving forward on Ahmaud Arbery's roughest case. Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged with the murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had chased in a truck after seeing him running in his neighborhood.

The charges came more than two months later, they were killed on a residential street outside the port city of Brunswick. National outrage over the case increased this week after the cell phone video that appeared to show the shooting.