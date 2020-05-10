While picking up parts after coronavirus closes, North Texas restaurant is hit by truck – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LAGO MORTAL (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lake Worth restaurant that's already struggling due to the coronavirus shutdown is now picking up the pieces after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his building.

The driver drove all the way through Tuscany Italian Bistro on Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the accident, but authorities said open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle along with prescription medications.

Owner Jesse Gill and her husband, she said, are devastated.

"We were open to limited capacity and we were very hopeful that we would return this Mother's Day, and we still hope for the same," said Gill. "We are cleaning there like crazy."

The Lake Worth Police Department visited Facebook to emphasize the importance of personal responsibility.

"If you choose to drink, please don't drive," the publication said. "It is not worth risking your life and that of others."