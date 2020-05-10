What time does Last The Last Dance ’come out today? TV schedule for episodes 7-8 of the Michael Jordan documentary

Last weekend's episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; sparked a roller coaster of emotions. Fans mourned over the initial tribute to Kobe Bryant, laughed at Adidas's massive failure to sign Michael Jordan for a shoe deal, marveled at the fact that Ahmad Rashad is 70 years old and still looks just like him during the movie of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and some did all three when they saw the electricity factory that was John Michael Wozniak, Jordan's security guard, who shrugged in a set of hallways.

Tonight's episodes are expected to cover Jordan's first retirement from basketball in 1993 to play professional baseball, his return to basketball in 1995, the death of his father, Space Jam, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sunday episode of "The Last Dance,quot;, including airtime, channel, and episode trailers.

What time does & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; today?

Episode 7: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Episode 8: 10 p.m.

Episodes 7 and 8 of "The Last Dance,quot; will air at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on ESPN on Sunday, May 10. The final two episodes of the series will air next weekend on May 17.

What channel is & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on?

Television channel: ESPN, ESPN 2 (censored version)

ESPN, ESPN 2 (censored version) Live Streaming (USA): WatchESPN, ESPN app

All episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN with a censored version broadcast simultaneously on ESPN2. A live broadcast is also available in the US. USA On WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Trailer for episodes 7-8 of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

One of the topics addressed in this week's preview for episodes 7 and 8 of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; It was Jordan's pitch to baseball after the 1993 NBA season, along with his return to basketball in 1995. Upon returning, he used number 45 for his first 22 games before finally regaining No. 23 in his 23rd game of return.

Another issue ESPN scoffed at on Friday was Jordan's role in the 1996 classic, & # 39; Space Jam & # 39 ;, and the effect it had on his brand and legacy.

Speaking of Space Jam, LeBron James scoffed at his version of the upcoming sequel in April.

Other topics to be covered in tonight's episodes include the death of Jordan's father, the Bulls' 72-win season and the 1996 NBA Finals, and the emotional cost Jordan's leadership style took for his teammates as well as for himself (the end of the episode seven are supposed to very real).

TV Schedule & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Two new episodes of "The Last Dance,quot; will air on ESPN every Sunday through May 17, 2020. The previous two parts of the documentary series can be viewed prior to the premiere of the new episodes. For example, on Sunday, May 17, Episode 7 and Episode 8 will re-air at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET before the premieres of Episode 9 and Episode 10.

Netflix will similarly launch episodes for international viewers with two new parts coming to the streaming service after live performances in the US. USA

ESPN (United States)

Date Part Hour April 19th Episode 1 9 p.m. ET April 19th Episode 2 10 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 3 9 p.m. ET April 26 Episode 4 10 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 5 9 p.m. ET May 3 Episode 6 10 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 7 9 p.m. ET May 10 Episode 8 10 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 9 9 p.m. ET may 17th Episode 10 10 p.m. ET

