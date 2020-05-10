What can you do for mothers on the margins?

%MINIFYHTML426bb02e2e87dd6b29f6ec6fd386147016%%MINIFYHTML426bb02e2e87dd6b29f6ec6fd386147017%

Mothers are like glasses. They are the containers that transport, grow and feed us. They are poured into us unconditionally. But it seems that we have exhausted them for too long or have forgotten them as a source of life and love.

That's why it seems like we can never find the right gifts for moms. Cards, flowers and chocolates fall short. It is because the emotional, physical and mental work that mothers do for our families and communities does not compare with material gifts.

This Mother's Day is a perfect time to replenish them with action. It is time for us to recognize the mothers we have forgotten. Especially mothers on the margins who deserve more action from all of us because we have failed them as a society.

First are the moms who will experience this day with the profound absence of one of their loved ones. Right here in Denver, I think of the mothers whose children have been kidnapped for deadly violence.

Sonia Laura Hernández and her daughter Jessie Hernández. April Sanchez and her son Ryan Ronquillo. Lynne Eaglefeather, whose son Paul Castaway is not here to see her during this pandemic.

Across the country, most recently in Georgia, Wanda Cooper Jones mourns her son Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed for running while black. He would have turned 26 on May 8. This weekend her family celebrated Mother's Day and her birthday.

What about the countless mothers who will look through their children's faces and remember the near misses? Memories of healing their wounds with prayers dripping from their mouths, enduring anger and keeping "what if,quot; at bay.

What about women affected by violence? Mothers who have survived intimate partner violence. Or those who did not and those who could have been mothers. Like so many indigenous women and girls murdered and disappeared throughout the country.

This includes transgender women who have been killed and stripped of being mothers to their blood and chosen children. Women like Angie Zapata, who would have been 30 years old had she not been brutally murdered in 2008. It has been 12 years since the Zapata family endured Mother's Day without her smile.

Today, we must remember mothers who are incarcerated or detained and separated from their families. Those who instead of clinging to the warm bodies of their loved ones, grab cold bars.

We remind disabled mothers that, instead of receiving support, the courts have detained their children. And mothers who struggle with addictions and homeless people. We remember adoptive and adoptive mothers who provide refuge and love, making strangers relatives.

Mothers who have had miscarriages. Infertile mothers who dream of children. And mothers who make the decision to abort. Mothers who survive difficult births and those who do not due to implicit biases in the medical system.

Mothers who are nurses and health workers. And mothers who died during this pandemic. We remember them too.

Single moms juggling two jobs and raising anxious idle kids at home. Mothers who have to choose between caring for sick relatives or keeping their jobs.

Mothers who are non-binary gender.

Mothers who are creative, healers, and educators whose children are hard projects, lesson plans, and other people's biological children. Mothers who have hundreds of students who are affectionately called by their children. Like Sam Varra, a science and language arts teacher I once had who juggled graduate school and taught us mushroom jokes.

And the mother we all share, mother earth. This year it is receiving a global break, its skies and waters are clearing even momentarily.

This is not excessive victimization of mothers. The intent here is for us all to take note of how we are involved in the violence that happens to mothers. The acute and chronic trauma that manifests itself in the bodies and psyches of people who are mothers and caregivers.

This chronic trauma comes from the devaluation, silencing, and minimization of the emotional and physical work they provide.

Let's support mothers by taking on the chores, work and work by default not only today but always. Let's support legislation that addresses mothers' needs, including workplace protections and autonomy of their medical decisions.

Let's go back to mothers with our actions, not with material gifts for a day.

The waffles and flowers on Sunday mornings are great. But the commitment to dismantle gender role imbalances is the gift that all mothers deserve.

Mimi Madrid is a Denver-raised writer who works as a communications content writer for a nonprofit organization that provides nursing care to new mothers and has worked in nonprofit organizations serving youth, LGBTQ survivors of violence and Latinx communities.

