Watch The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Performances

Well, there certainly are much worse ways to spend a Sunday night.
ABC gave us another hour of delicious Disney performances at home for us to sing, this time with a bit of a Mother's Day theme, and while this installment did not feature any Beyonce surprises, there was still plenty to sing about.
John Legend showed his magic piano. Halsey played Ariel. Katy Perry, whose human baby is not yet born, sang "Baby Mine,quot; to her dog. Keke Palmer took over "Zero to Hero,quot; with the help of most of the professional cast of Dancing with the stars. Anika Noni Rose reprized her role as Tiana with the help of Chloe and Halle, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt blessed us with their combined voices, and Miguel performed a song by Coco, while Hough tore down the house with two songs by Mary Poppins and an impressive level of production value.
Also, most of the performances are now on YouTube to continue your singing at home!
First, the Muppets started with the help of some friends.
Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III helped us get rid of our worries with "Hakuna Matata,quot;.
Idina Menzel and Ben Platt combined forces to give us this unnecessarily good version of "A Whole New World,quot;.
Katy Perry donned a costume from Dumbo's mother to perform "Baby Mine,quot;.
Halsey wanted what we all want: to be where the people are and watch them dance.
John Legend and Jennifer Hudson took on "Beauty and the Beast,quot; just for us.
Shakira revisited her hit "Try Everything,quot; from the underrated Zootopia.
Keke Palmer and lots of Dancing with the stars professionals continued to remind us that Hercules has the best music
Anika Noni Rose returned as Tiana alongside Chloe x Halle for an "Almost There,quot;.
Miguel gave us a taste of Coconut, with a little help from Christina Aguilera.
Disney's Broadway stars also got into the mix with a performance of "I'll Be In My Heart."
Now if you'll excuse us all these songs are stuck in our head at once and we have to figure that out before we lose our minds, or before our neighbors lose its minds
Disney Family Singalong aired on ABC.
