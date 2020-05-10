Watch The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Performances

Well, there certainly are much worse ways to spend a Sunday night.

ABC gave us another hour of delicious Disney performances at home for us to sing, this time with a bit of a Mother's Day theme, and while this installment did not feature any Beyonce surprises, there was still plenty to sing about.

John Legend showed his magic piano. Halsey played Ariel. Katy Perry, whose human baby is not yet born, sang "Baby Mine,quot; to her dog. Keke Palmer took over "Zero to Hero,quot; with the help of most of the professional cast of Dancing with the stars. Anika Noni Rose reprized her role as Tiana with the help of Chloe and Halle, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt blessed us with their combined voices, and Miguel performed a song by Coco, while Hough tore down the house with two songs by Mary Poppins and an impressive level of production value.

Also, most of the performances are now on YouTube to continue your singing at home!