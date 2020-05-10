Volunteers call isolated seniors to lift their spirits – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While in-person volunteer opportunities may be scarce during this pandemic, there are still other ways to give back to the community.

THE. Works, the city's largest volunteer action center, launched TeleSocial in March, which brings homebound seniors together with fellow conversation volunteers.

Roger Fabien, who is battling muscular dystrophy, has been unable to leave his home, but has joined Noel Payne on the phone every week.

"I adopted her as one of my granddaughters," said Fabien. "It's nice to have conversations with someone other than nurses and family. It helps ease my mind."

The couple first met on Sunday while practicing physical distancing.

"It has really been gratifying that something like a simple conversation can brighten someone's days, make them feel better and give them something to look forward to," Payne said. "I feel like he's like a second grandpa to me."

So far, the TeleSocial program has matched more than 250 seniors with their phone friends.

"We are not giving medical advice, we are not giving financial advice, we are simply giving friendly phone calls," Payne said.

The volunteer initiative has received such an overwhelming response from the community that they now have more volunteers than older people.

If you know someone who could use the support, visit the LA Works website.