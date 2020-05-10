Vanessa Bryant celebrates mother's day with her daughters

After the tragic loss of her daughter. Gianna Bryant and her husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant He continues to be surrounded by a strong support system and continues to be filled with love.

On Mother's Day, the 38-year-old woman shared the many thoughtful gifts she received from the couple. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singer Ciara, Television personality La La Anthony, basketball player Julius Randle and co-founder of Lil & # 39; Libros Patty rodriguez.

But the best gifts of all came from her daughter Natalia Bryant and Natalia's little sisters.

Vanessa shared in her Instagram story that her daughter had given her a book titled, Why do I love my mom?.

"I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!" she wrote next to a picture of the book. "Thank you!"

Vanessa's oldest daughter Natalia also took to her Instagram to share a photo collage with her mother. She captioned her post, "Happy Mother's Day!"

In a separate post, Vanessa wrote, "I love being your mom @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the best of mom and dad."