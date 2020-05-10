Vanessa Bryant celebrates mother's day with her daughters

After the tragic loss of her daughter. Gianna Bryant and her husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant He continues to be surrounded by a strong support system and continues to be filled with love.
On Mother's Day, the 38-year-old woman shared the many thoughtful gifts she received from the couple. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singer Ciara, Television personality La La Anthony, basketball player Julius Randle and co-founder of Lil & # 39; Libros Patty rodriguez.
But the best gifts of all came from her daughter Natalia Bryant and Natalia's little sisters.
Vanessa shared in her Instagram story that her daughter had given her a book titled, Why do I love my mom?.
"I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!" she wrote next to a picture of the book. "Thank you!"
Vanessa's oldest daughter Natalia also took to her Instagram to share a photo collage with her mother. She captioned her post, "Happy Mother's Day!"
In a separate post, Vanessa wrote, "I love being your mom @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the best of mom and dad."
In addition to the thoughtful gifts her daughters gave her, Ciara also gave Vanessa a necklace with her daughter's initials.
"Koko,quot; for Capri, "BB,quot; for Bianka, "Gigi,quot; for Gianna and "Nani,quot; for Natalia.
"I (heart emoji) u. Thank you @ciara," Vanessa wrote.
He also shared the different bouquets of flowers he received from La La and other good friends.
Today is the first Mother's Day since the death of her daughter Gianna and the legend of the Lakers in January of this year.
Last week, Vanessa also celebrated her birthday with an unexpected letter from her late husband.
"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled: The love of my life. From, Your Daddy. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today," he shared. "The irony is that Kobe had a picture of me drawn with an angel holding me by an artist on the cover."
Vanessa continued: "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita, my companion Taurus. Thankful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish,quot;.
Her birthday was also a few days after her daughter Gianna had turned 14.
"Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you," Vanessa wrote at the time. "You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE IT! You're too much!!!!!!!"
She added: "Happy 14th birthday, Gigi! I miss your smile every day, but I know you're always smiling at us from heaven with Dad. I LOVE YOU."
%MINIFYHTMLfd4685188f172fa69fa5efbdd1299a0b17%%MINIFYHTMLfd4685188f172fa69fa5efbdd1299a0b18%