US virus patients and companies sue China for coronavirus outbreak

S T. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Before the coronavirus outbreak, Saundra Andringa-Meuer was a healthy 61-year-old mother of six who never smoked or drank alcohol. She then became seriously ill from the disease after traveling from her Wisconsin home to help her son move from college in Connecticut.

She was hospitalized in March, ending in a coma and with a ventilator for 14 days. Doctors told his family that he had little chance of living. When she emerged, she was told she was the sickest COVID-19 patient they had seen survive.

Now Andringa-Meuer has teamed up with dozens of other American virus patients and some American companies to take a new legal step: They are trying to sue China for the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 75,000 people in the United States. .

"I feel like they hid it from the world and from the Americans," he said. "I don't think we have to lose our lives. I don't think we have to shut down the economy. All American lives were disrupted. I think we need to correct some of these mistakes."

So far, at least nine lawsuits have been filed in the United States against China, alleging that authorities did not do enough to corner the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening at the center of the Wuhan outbreak, and tried to hide their actions and what they knew. .

Eight of the lawsuits are potential class actions that would represent thousands of individuals and companies. One was filed by the Missouri attorney general, which so far is the only state to have taken legal action against China.

The cases face several obstacles under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which states that foreign governments cannot be sued in the United States unless certain exceptions are met. And that's not easy to prove, experts say.

"We think it will be an uphill battle for them to ultimately take advantage of those exceptions," said Robert Boone, a Los Angeles attorney who specializes in class action cases.

An exception involves commercial activity that directly affects the US. USA Another is misconduct within the US. USA Under certain circumstances it is attributable to a foreign government. A third exception is if the foreign entity explicitly waived its immunity, such as through language in a contract.

The attorneys who filed the lawsuits say they can prove those claims and, if they win, find some way to collect damages, perhaps by confiscating Chinese bank accounts or other assets in the United States if the Chinese refuse to pay.

In a case filed in Miami federal court on behalf of Andringa-Meurer and many others, attorneys Matthew Moore and Jeremy Alters are suing the Chinese Communist Party as a separate entity from the Chinese government.

"They have their own assets. They are recognized as an independent organization. We're going to argue that they are not part of the government, "said Moore. "There have been personal injuries that occurred in the United States."

Alters added: "They will have to pay … We can say," We are not going to do business with you anymore. "When you hit them in the (gross domestic product), it hurts."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang defended his country's record of fighting the virus. He said the lawsuit filed by the Missouri attorney general is "very absurd and has no factual and legal basis."

Since the outbreak began, China has proceeded in an "open, transparent and responsible,quot; manner, and the United States government should "dismiss such vexatious litigation," he said.

Efforts are underway in Congress and some state legislatures to make it easier to sue China and other countries. A bill was introduced by US Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Martha McSally of Arizona, and US Republican Representative Lance Gooden of Texas in the House.

"The Chinese government must be held accountable for the pain it inflicts on the United States," McSally said in a statement. The proposed legislation "will give the United States justice."

In New Jersey, three Republican state lawmakers introduced a resolution urging President Donald Trump and Congress to pass a bill that allows citizens to sue China for "mishandling,quot; the pandemic.

State Senator Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano said in a statement that they believe Chinese leaders did little to stop the spread of the virus and that residents and local governments should be able to legally recover some of what they lost financially.

It is not clear if any of the laws will be passed. If the bills are enacted, legal experts say they could open the floodgates for hundreds more lawsuits against China.

"If that immunity is stripped away, it is going to put a huge burden on the judicial system," said Boone, the class action attorney. "That is a factor that will have to be weighed to decide whether to approve it."

As for Andringa-Meurer, he said that he is still somewhat fragile but that he improves all the time.

"I am weak, but I am fabulous. I am alive," she said. “I want to give back, not only to the doctors and nurses who gave me the opportunity to live. They are the heroes. But also to all the Americans who were affected by this. "