United States Strikes China Again With New Visa Restrictions For Journalists

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that Chinese journalists working for non-US media would be limited to 90-day work visas, a significant reduction in open single-entry stays that the agency previously granted to most journalists with Chinese passports and a valid entry visa. They will be allowed to request extensions, although they will also be limited to 90 days.
The latest action is part of a month-long confrontation between the United States and China for the other presence of the media abroad: fueled by the deterioration of diplomatic relations. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, which started in China.
Chinese journalists in the United States trying to do independent journalism in private expressed concern about the future of their work and said they did not want to be caught in the middle of such conflict. American journalists in China have voiced similar concerns.
The new rules in the United States also apply to the handful of Chinese citizens who work for foreign non-Chinese outlets.
Announcing the restrictions, US officials said the rules were necessary to counter "suppression of independent journalism,quot; in China. The move increases the likelihood of further retaliation by Beijing against journalists in the US media. In March, the Chinese government He expelled almost all American journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, arguing that the move was "totally necessary and reciprocal." Each of those outlets still has at least one full-time correspondent in mainland China, mostly non-Americans.
In recent years, China has increasingly issued short-term visas and permits, limited to one to six months, to some resident journalists to try to force news organizations to self-censor their coverage. China traditionally grants one-year multi-entry visas to resident foreign journalists, and most still obtain them.
That policy had been formally proposed by David R. Stilwell, Under Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, and received support on February 24 at an inter-agency meeting in the White House led by Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser and former Wall Street Journal reporter. in China, according to a senior administration official.
State Department officials said at the time of the announcement that the agency had been examining possible reciprocal actions against China over its current restrictions on American journalists there. In a briefing with journalists, an official noted that any "follow-up consideration,quot; on length of stay in the United States for Chinese journalists would be under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security.
The new US rule takes effect on Monday. The regulation itself cites the March expulsions from China as justification for the restrictions, and describes Beijing's actions as "not simply,quot; reciprocal "as it claims, but rather an escalation of hostile measures against a free press within its borders,quot;.
The regulation also noted that American journalists in China were receiving increasingly shorter visas after publishing critical coverage of the Chinese Communist Party.
Journalists with travel documents from Hong Kong and Macao, semi-autonomous territories, are exempt from the new rule.
The Trump administration did not issue an announcement about the new restrictions, but instead released the formal text on Friday.
Bill Bishop, the editor of a China online newsletter, Synocism said that it was not helpful to impose severe restrictions on Chinese journalists in the United States.
"The party does not care as much about journalists as it does about distribution and platforms that allow it to advance the goal of increasing the P.R.C. power of global discourse and allowing it to advance its message globally," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China.
"But going after distribution and access to platforms has ramifications of the First Amendment," he added.
The Chinese state-controlled media quickly criticized the restrictions. Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, published an article citing several Chinese academics who said the decision showed the "lack of confidence,quot; and the "double standard,quot; of US officials.
"The United States has labeled itself as valuing,quot; press freedom, "but its actions were riddled with hypocrisy," Zhang Tengjun, an assistant researcher at the China Institute for International Studies, said in the tabloid newspaper.
The relationship between China and the United States had already weakened under President Trump and President Xi Jinping. In 2018, Trump started a protracted trade war. But the pandemic has unleashed a new level of vitriol and recrimination.
Trump and his advisers have repeatedly emphasized China's first attempts to cover up the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which emerged in Wuhan City, and have questioned the veracity of the number of deaths reported by China.
Trump also suggested that the United States could seek damages in China from the economic remnants of the pandemic and the death toll. Critics say Trump administration's campaign to blame China is primarily aimed at distracting itself from the White House itself deep failures during the outbreak.
Beijing, for its part, has used the crisis as an opportunity to present itself as a alternative to the United States for global leadership. Chinese diplomats have repeatedly compared the official death toll in China to rising numbers in the United States, which slowly responded to the virus threat.
Washington's visa restrictions on Friday were not unexpected, as administration officials had been discussing tougher actions against Chinese media organizations during the winter and spring.
Intelligence officials have long considered some of the journalists in the Chinese state media to be spies, and after the expulsions of US reporters in March, some US officials had lobbied for stronger repression against these suspected Chinese agents. The Trump administration could take action on it later, if intelligence officials defending the measure win the inter-agency argument.