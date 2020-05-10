UFC is back, and the images are brutal

UFC 249 brought a lot of joy to fans of the fight on Saturday after months of sports downtime caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who saw the pay-per-event card received 11 fights, most of which were full of punches.

All of those hits did a lot of damage, of course, and it was evident on the faces and bodies of various competitors.

Niko Price, well, paid the price for taking a cruel hook off Vicente Luque.

Niko Price, bloody https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f9/66/niko-price-050920-getty-ftrjpg_cjrlhv3kgxoa1epw3yibnxlqs.jpg?t=-54304375,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The strike led to a third round stoppage.

UFC 249: Results, highlights of the Ferguson-Gaethje card

In the first main card fight, Yorgan De Castro was using effective kicks to bring the fight to former NFL player Greg Hardy. De Castro suddenly stopped being an aggressor, and finally lost the fight. The explanation was that the early kicks caused a foot injury.

Yorgan De Castro's feet at UFC 249 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a6/e3/yorgan-de-castro-050920-getty-ftrjpg_10a44gs9umbq61gdgn9w7sdfgh.jpg?t=-53653887,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The most brutal exchange had to be Calvin Kattar opening a large wound on Jeremy Stephens' forehead after a fall and Kattar suffering from an apparent broken nose. Once all the blood was wiped off after the fight, people could see how deep Stephens cut was.

Jeremy Stephens' forehead is bloody. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/76/ba/eremy-stephens-050920-getty-ftrjpg_n3urkc5i3fae1ixqlys39r38g.jpg?t=-53323663,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Henry Cejudo was cut in his main event bantamweight title fight against Dominick Cruz, but managed to ignore that and win.

Henry Cejudo celebrates his UFC 249 victory. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/62/henry-cejudo-050920-getty-ftrjpg_1q7qx0fyf25u21kdu93ihgn74p.jpg?t=-52787279,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



In the main event, Tony Ferguson was beaten by underdog Justin Gaethje for 23 minutes before the fight stopped in the fifth round. Ferguson went through many of the blows, but his face showed how thoroughly Gaethje worked him out.

Tony Ferguson, bloodied by Justin Gaethje https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/34/5d/tony-ferguson-051020-getty-ftrjpg_85rc3g6izmmy15rkfw70v1970.jpg?t=-49552887,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Returning to the Octagon had a high cost on these fighters. (TO UPDATE: UFC President Dana White told reporters after the card that Ferguson and Price were transported to a local hospital.) And the UFC has two more events scheduled for next week.