UFC 249 was successful due to the simplicity of the combat; The NBA could fight to follow suit

UFC 249 was a success on almost every level on Saturday night despite fans being banned from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If anything, the 11 fights became more intimate without thousands of people screaming around the Octagon. The direct nature of direct physical combat lends itself to a limited focus on the athletes themselves. Its appeal is in the individual scrap metal for survival that connects with viewers' basic human instincts.

We didn't need a murmuring crowd to understand the depth of Tony Ferguson's perseverance in his lightweight loss to Justin Gaethje. We hardly needed any comments (although Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik did very well fighting in these circumstances).

When Ferguson received blow after blow to the face, his eyes closed, and his blood dripped onto the mat, his ability to stand up to the middle of Round 5 unlocked primary feelings perhaps intensified by the lone scenario of his beating. Their only strategy in the end was self-preservation.

It is unclear whether other professional sports in the US Generally dependent on many more complexities than the UFC, the USA could achieve the same level of excitement without stadiums and full stadiums.

The NBA, in particular, relies on energy in the game to play mini-dramas throughout 48 minutes of regulation, with its dynamic fan-player as an essential part of the tension that makes high-level basketball so compelling. Historic memories of the playoffs are made iconic in part by the chaotic setting of the sport – take out the Utah worshipers behind the basket in the photo of MJ's 1998 NBA Finals winner, for example, and a different set of emotions is evoked.

If the NBA concludes its 2019-20 campaign, far from being a safe bet, could jump straight into the postseason, where the excitement of the crowd is crucial to the experience.

Warriors forward Draymond Green likely spoke for many professional players in reaction to New York not playing music in its arena during a setback night in 2017, the closest we've come to an empty NBA game in the last years.

"That was pathetic," said Green. "It changed the flow of the game. It changed everything. You get used to playing in a certain way."

Green, who feeds on his environment, played one of the best NBA games of all time in 2016 when the Cavaliers beat their Warriors at Oracle Arena in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Of all the Golden State dynasty playoff games I've attended, there's no atmosphere close to that. It was an instant classic that was translated across television screens across the country.

With the crowd not booming as he galloped with the ball in transition, does Andre Iguodala feel that LeBron James is following him for a chase block with less than two minutes remaining in regulation hearing the striker's shoes screech behind him? Does ABC announcer Mike Breen unleash his famous "Oh! Blocked by James!" call? Moments later, does the right-wing Kyrie Irving's lopsided dagger have the same legendary effect with no one in Oracle to silence?

Something special would probably be lost in the exchange.

Maybe UFC 249 would have been better if it happened in front of a full house. He didn't completely avoid awkward moments, after all, and his measures of social distancing were inconsistent. Rogan, for example, apparently made an attack so he could conduct post-fight interviews up close.

But the event still provided a surprising level of drama, entertainment, and legitimacy. Several fights, including the Ferguson-Gaethje clash, were exciting enough to forget about the lack of fans. Both participants and viewers spoke positively about the experience. We will remember the stacked card due to the way their matchups lived up to their expectations as well as the strange transmission dynamic.

It will be a challenge for the NBA to match such a smooth transition to closed-door games. For a noise-based sport, tranquility is jarring.