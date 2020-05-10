UFC 249: Ryan Spann reacts to fighting without fans: & # 39; Not strange at all & # 39;

Ryan Spann said it was "not a strange thing,quot; to fight before there were no fans at UFC 249.

The UFC made its long-awaited return Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, with fans alienated due to the COVID-19 crisis. Spann first tested the show behind closed doors at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. He beat Sam Alvey by split decision.

After the fight, Spann was interviewed in the Octagon by commentator Joe Rogan, despite UFC Vice President Craig Borsari telling ESPN during the week that there will be no post-fight interviews there.

"It's not strange at all," Spann said when asked about fighting without viewers (via ESPN). "I've been to 'The Contender' twice, so I'm fine. I don't like people, I like people. I don't like them a bit. But it's okay.

"It was nothing; like I said, I've been to 'The Contender' twice, so I'm ready for this."

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headline Saturday's event with their interim clash for the lightweight title. The card was initially slated for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, and Ferguson was originally supposed to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Russian lightweight title.