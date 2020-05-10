UFC 249: Henry Cejudo announces retirement after defending title

Henry Cejudo, in a shocking move, announced his retirement on Saturday after retaining his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Cejudo scored a controversial second-round TKO over Cruz when the UFC returned to closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The co-main event stopped at 4:50 in the second round.

Cejudo, a former flyweight champion, surprisingly called time in his UFC career.

"I'm happy with my career; I've done enough in the sport," said Cejudo, 33, during his post-fight interview inside the Octagon. "I want to get away; I want to have fun. I am 33 years old. Now I have a girl, a man who is watching at home. Eventually I want to start a family."

"Since I was 11 years old, I sacrificed my whole life to get to where I am today; I won't let anyone take that away from me."

Cruz, a two-time starter, was fighting for the first time in 1,226 days. He was frustrated by the referee's decision to stop the match at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"I am not happy with the stoppage because I specifically asked the referee to let me go," Cruz said. "I was on my way up. I was definitely still aware of what was going on. I got there without hitting, that's part of the fight. You can't stand out and get knocked out at the same time."