UFC 249: Gaethje Wants Showdown With Khabib After Punishing Ferguson

Justin Gaethje is considering a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov, insisting that "there is no other challenge he wants now,quot; after crushing Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Gaethje became the interim lightweight champion after scoring a brutal stoppage in the Ferguson final round in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

The UFC made its long-awaited closed-door return amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented the event from taking place on the original April 18 date in Brooklyn, New York. Gaethje will replace the Russians against Ferguson.

After breaking Ferguson's 12-fight winning streak and leaving his American teammate bloodied, Gaethje (22-2) turned his attention to Khabib.

"Khabib is the best in the world," Gaethje said in the Octagon afterward. "I have been working since I was 4 years old for challenges like this and I am happy to represent the United States of America against Dagestan or the best in Russia."

"He is 28-0 and there is no other challenge he wants at the moment. I want to fight him."

Gaethje stepped forward to meet Ferguson (25-4) in the Octagon and dealt relentless punishment to stun the former interim incumbent in a wild contest.

Ferguson was bloodied and bruised when a blow to the head startled him, prompting the referee to crown the Gaethje winner for TKO in the fifth round.

Gaethje was the aggressor from the start in the main event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"I told my coaches, 'They won't like it, but I'm ready to die tonight,'" said Gaethje, who extended his winning streak to four, later. "That is the mindset you have to get into."

Ferguson said, who was later taken to a local hospital: "Justin is a son of b—, I will be real. I was ready for Khabib, not a striker."