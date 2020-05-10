UFC 249: Fighters say Daniel Cormier's analysis in an empty spot helped them win

Daniel Cormier may have unintentionally given an unfair advantage to multiple wrestlers in Saturday's UFC 249 event.

Several wrestlers who ended up winning their bouts said they could hear Cormier in his analyst role, as the event was held without spectators at the Jacksonville, Florida venue. Those fighters took their analysis as a coach, shifted their focus on the fight, and ended up winning.

Oops

Among the fighters who thanked Cormier for his advice were Carla Esparza and Greg Hardy. Jr.

Cormier later in the broadcast acknowledged that he may have given advice from his booth, but added that there is nothing he can do at the moment as he still had a job to do.

It will be interesting to see how the UFC responds to this unforeseen turn, or if the fighters continue to take advantage of Comier's analysis as a coach.