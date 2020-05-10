UCSF doctor returns from fighting COVID-19 in New York, stunned by flight conditions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With all the reports of dramatic declines in air travelers, Dr. Ethan Weiss, a UC-San Francisco cardiologist, returned from an assignment at a New York City hospital to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak in that city. surprised to see overcrowded conditions on his flight back to San Francisco.

Weiss was flying back to San Francisco outside of Newark on Saturday. He was a member of the UCSF medical team who volunteered to fly to New York in April to give some relief to doctors and nurses overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. With much fanfare, United Airlines took the team back and forth for free.

But Weiss started tweeting about the flight soon after boarding. He had thought it was standard airline policy during the COVID-19 outbreak to keep all intermediate seats empty to allow for social distancing.

"I guess @united is relaxing its social distancing policy these days," he tweeted along with a photo. "Every seat full on this 737."

"This is the last time I will fly again for a long time," he continued.

As his flight approached San Francisco, Weiss released a checklist of what he thought the airline could have done better.

“We are about to land and I just wanted to say a few things. 1) people on this plane are scared / shocked. 2) I have no idea why most of them travel. 3) I am with a group of 25 nurses and doctors who have been working in New York hospitals for the past 2-4 weeks. We're coming home. 4) United took us here for free. They got a lot of public relations for taking great care of us on dating, including me. Even from me. 5) They could have avoided this simply by communicating better. They literally just sent an email 10 days ago telling everyone that the middle seats would be empty.

Maya Kotas, who was another member of the UCSF team and worked in a busy ICU, posted a similar photo.

Trauma surgeon Rebecca Plevin was also on the flight.

Hears @United: I appreciate you taking us home from New York, but I'd rather there was some level of #social distancing. https://t.co/WtNwOiJEqk – Rebecca Plevin (@rplevin) May 9, 2020

Weiss's posts garnered a great response from others who have had similar experiences during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Responding to @ethanjweiss, I recently flew home from a COVID assignment in New York at @AmericanAir and didn't care much about social distancing. I sat right next to someone and when I asked if I could move, they said,quot; well, this flight it's pretty full so no, "sassyclassysmartassy posted.

Another traveler released a photo Saturday of his crowded American Airlines flight.