Tyler Cameron honors his mother on mother's first day without her

While Mother's Day is a celebration for many, it can also be a bittersweet day for others.

On Sunday, Tyler Cameron shared a photo of him and his late mother Andrea Cameron paying tribute to her on the first Mother's Day since her death.

"I always had my back. I still do it." Single Star wrote on Instagram.

In late February, Tyler and his two brothers faced the tragic loss of their mother, who died of a brain aneurysm at age 55. Since his mother's death, Tyler has been open about how he has transformed his life and has also kept his legacy alive.

Two weeks after his death, the Bachelor Nation star shared his mother's "final gift here on this Earth,quot; and raised awareness of an important cause.

"What you are seeing is that our family says goodbye to our mother. We did the honor walk with her while she proceeded to the operating room to undergo surgery to donate her organs, so that she could give her last gift here on this earth, more life, "Tyler shared on Instagram with a video from Jupiter Medical Center. "I had a hard time deciding whether I should share these final moments with her for the world to see."