The Trump administration is reportedly in talks with major processor manufacturers to build factories in the US. USA The Wall Street Journal. While the The newspaper sources refer to various "conversations,quot; between management and manufacturers, Intel reportedly has a more specific plan to run a plant that makes chips "safely,quot;, which plays into the United States' fears of depending of processing plants abroad.

Trump's record in U.S. manufacturing is abysmal, so waiting for a new crop of American processor foundries to emerge is a risky gamble. Although he has bragged about achievements in the tech sector, many of them have been great, including a repeated lie about a "new,quot; Apple factory in Texas. But The newspaper The report suggests that things could be more serious than a photo session with the president. TSMC, which makes Apple's A-series chips, has reportedly been talking to Apple and critical government agencies about building a factory in the US. USA And according to daily, Intel is eager to participate. "We take this very seriously," said Intel Vice President Greg Slater. WSJ.

%MINIFYHTMLbe53278ab56bf602d7e9544fe08d455114%

Without further details on these talks and plans, it is reasonable to assume that chipmakers are simply responding to the potentially lucrative business of defense contracts. As the daily notes, Intel CEO Bob Swan sent a letter to the Department of Defense on April 28 saying that "it is in the best interest of the United States and Intel,quot; to explore the operation of a commercial chip foundry in the United States .

The skepticism of the EE. USA On the benefits of globalization it may be growing thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but moving technology manufacturing to the US. USA It is not as simple as changing your mind; Existing supply chain efficiencies from more than a decade of overseas manufacturing investment cannot be easily reversed. Even if these conversations turn out to be real, don't expect Apple chips to be made in the United States soon.