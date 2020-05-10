Tribal casino deal closures hit Native American community

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) – When the Kalispel tribe of Indians closed their casino when the coronavirus took over the state of Washington, it essentially shut down its economy.

That difficult choice has been developed across the country, as some 500 Native American casinos have closed voluntarily during the pandemic, often eliminating the tribes' primary source of income in an effort to protect the health of people in communities with limited medical resources.

The US government. USA He authorized $ 8 billion for the tribes in a coronavirus relief package in March, when most casinos closed, but has been slow to distribute the money, deepening the problems in the reserves.

"We cannot fund any program without the casino,quot;: There is no medical care, education, law enforcement or fire protection, said Phil Haugen, director of operations for the Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority.

Their Northern Quest Casino near Spokane closed for almost two months, costing the tribe millions of dollars. But with restrictions starting to loosen across the country, the casino reopened on Tuesday with limits on the number of customers, frequent cleaning and fewer slot machines and chairs in table games to ensure social distancing.

While other Native American-owned casinos have reopened or plan to do so in the coming weeks, most are still closed. That also forced layoffs and licenses among the more than 1 million people who work for tribes, many of them in casinos.

John DelMonte, president of UAW Local 2121, a union representing 1,200 card dealers at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, said that unauthorized workers are surviving on unemployment benefits and health coverage that many casinos keep in place.

"We want to go back to work," said DelMonte, a casino employee.

While the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation says it is losing millions of dollars a week, protecting workers is paramount. DelMonte said the tribe is listening to state officials while deciding when to reopen.

"Everyone takes it very seriously. That's a good thing, "he said." Opening and closing again would be terrible. Prevention is better than regret. "

It is unclear when Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun Casino, also in Connecticut, will be in business again. The state plans to begin easing coronavirus restrictions on May 20.

More than 5,000 employees at the Mohegan tribe-owned casino complex, nearly the entire workforce, have been suspended but maintained their health benefits, said casino president Jeff Hamilton.

He did not have a firm number of financial losses, "but we are in an environment where there is no income."

"I don't know if you ever make up lost income, and I think the concern is that,quot; How is business affected in the foreseeable future? "Hamilton said." Just because you put an open record doesn't mean everything is back to normal. "

In Oklahoma, many tribal governments that closed casinos in mid-March continued to pay employees. The Cherokee Nation said it is costing the tribe $ 30 million to $ 40 million a month to pay wages and expenses while casinos and other businesses are closed.

In New Mexico, Native American-owned casinos that provide $ 820 million in annual revenue to 14 tribes have been closed.

"I know for sure that it calls into question the economic stability of the tribes that have gambling operations," said State Democrat Derrick Lente, a tribal member of Sandia Pueblo, who closed his casino on the outskirts of Albuquerque.

While corporations or billionaires own casinos in places like Las Vegas, tribes are sovereign nations that operate them under the Federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988. The law was intended to help impoverished tribes build an economy. sustainable.

It's hard to find accurate numbers for the casino's revenue and the programs it supports because tribes generally don't give out that information. Tribal gambling operations closed about two months ago, so the effects are only just beginning to be felt.

However, a team of Harvard researchers recently released preliminary results of a study on the impact of the pandemic on the 574 federally recognized tribes. The report says that tribes initially closed all of their casinos, spanning 29 states and many non-gambling businesses.

"Following these closings, tribes face massive layoffs … diving into hard-earned assets and piling up debt," the researchers wrote.

In Washington state, the Puyallup tribe of Indians told members that they only have enough money to fund benefits and services until the end of June. The Tacoma-based tribe operates two large casinos, where 85% of the employees had been laid off or suspended.

Across the state, the small Kalispel tribe struggled for decades to make a living in the small, isolated reservation near the Idaho border before building the casino to have "some kind of economy," Haugen said.

The business allowed the tribe to open a wellness center that dramatically improved members' life expectancy, said Nick Pierre, general manager of the casino. It employs tribal members and others and funds language programs and a senior facility.

"There is no entity in the Kalispel Tribe reservation that has not been positively impacted by casino revenue since Northern Quest opened in 2000," said Curt Holmes, a member of the Tribal Council.