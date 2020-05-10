Travis McCready to perform at a socially distant concert in Arkansas

Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn performs on stage during Day 2 of the 2019 Pilgrimage Music and Culture Festival on September 22, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. Image: via Getty

I miss live music (and bars and cafes and friends, and not constantly worrying about my family members dying and the economy collapsing) as much as the next person, but It seems For me, perhaps this is not the time to bring back non-virtual concerts. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in many places in the United States, even when some battered regions appear to have exceeded their peaks, and public health experts agree that until there is a vaccine, there should be no big meetings. Even when companies like gyms, salons, restaurants, etc. can safely reopen, and experts say now is not the time, despite Some Governors / USA USA Presidents seem to think: Events like festivals and concerts are frozen.

Or at least they, uh, should to be. the New York Times reports that Travis McCready is ready to play the first concert of the pandemic era this coming friday, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The show will not be a packed room, shoulder to shoulder, attendees should wear masks, and the place, Temple LiveHe says they are only allowing 229 people to enter the theater with a capacity of 1,100 people.

Still, there are 229 people in a closed space, in a state that at present you have 4,000 positive cases of covid-19 (and growing). Large places in the state They are allowed reopen on May 18, but closed venues must limit attendance to 50 people unless they provide the state with a detailed plan. Not to mention that The concert is scheduled for May 15, which is three days before that directive changes.

Up News Info contacted Temple Live for comment and will update if we receive a response. In the meantime, Mike Brown, a spokesman for Temple Live, I said to New York Times he disagreed with the fact that the state had more lenient rules for churches than for concert halls. "The directive is discriminatory because the virus doesn't know if it's in a body in church, in high school, or in a music venue," he said. “It is not that I have anything against the church, but if you can go to a church and it is a public assembly, there is no difference. How is it okay for a group to have a public gathering and isn't it okay for a music venue to have the same opportunity? "

That's a good point, but it is probably it's not a good idea for churches to let in lots of bodies to start. Either way, like Up News Info Points out, if the Travis McCready concert happens on Friday, it will be a great test for sociallydistanced events. Hopefully it is not fatal.