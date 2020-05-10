Travis McCready Concert May Be First Test for Live Social Distance Events – Up News Info

A small concert with country music star Travis McCready, scheduled for next week, is being carefully watched as a possible test of social estrangement in the live event space.

McCready, who heads the band Bishop Gunn, is scheduled to do an acoustic set in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on May 15. Tickets are being sold by Live Nation Ticketmaster. If the concert takes place, it will happen three days before the Arkansas state government has said it would lift the ban on small gatherings.

Concert promoter TempleLive says it will implement social distancing and other health measures, but the state is likely to mandate that meetings be limited to 50 people. The masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be established at the fair, say the promoters.

The live music industry has been devastated by the closure of the pandemic, with many venues, including such prestigious venues as the Los Angeles Troubadour, declaring that they will close if they cannot generate revenue soon.

The summer concert season has been largely eliminated, and online performances have increased to fill the void. However, online income generating programs are in their early stages, and there is no track record indicating that they may be a lucrative source of income for events or venues. In the latter case, alcohol or food cannot be sold.