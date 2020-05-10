Tory Lanez jokes that it will end quarantine radio now that Tekashi 6ix9ine broke its record

If you've been following entertainment news, you know that Tekashi 6ix9ine recently beat Tory Lanez's record on Instagram Live. Tekashi 6ix9ine, after his release from prison, hosted a show for fans at home in which he announced a new music video and also explained why he teased his former associates of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Before Tekashi broke Tory's record, Lanez was proud of himself for holding the crown. However, Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up a post from Lanez, jokingly saying that maybe it was time to throw in the towel on Quarantine Radio.

As previously reported, last Friday, on May 8, Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, returned to the music world along with a new song and music video, "GOOBA,quot;. Since then, the YouTube video broke Eminem's previous record for most views in one day.

Regarding what Tory said about his loss, the rapper has been very positive about it. On her Instagram account, Tory wrote: “I was looking at those 2 mills. WELP … … I'm leaving. "He later clarified that he was joking.

Tory went on to say that it was great to keep that record, even if it was just for a short time. As noted above, Tekashi 6ix9ine caused a sensation when he re-formed on his social media, much to the chagrin of other rappers, including Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg.

On May 10, 2020, Todd Malm reported that Tekashi's new song "GOOBA,quot; was a huge hit on social media, especially with the help of his viral appearance on Instagram. However, the most interesting side of the IG Live session was when he explained why he decided to tell the federal government everything they wanted to know.

According to 6ix9ine, he betrayed the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods because there wasn't much loyalty between them from the start. The rapper claims they slept with his girlfriend behind him while on tour, extorted money from him, and even tried to kidnap the people closest to him.

While Tory's Quarantine Radio was popular, it's hard to compete with someone as controversial as 6ix9ine. Hernández has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of his career, and only escalated with his publicized court case last year.



