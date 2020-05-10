Top 11 Anthropology Sales for May 2020

<pre><pre>Top 11 Anthropology Sales for May 2020

Image: Anthropology

Anthropologie's best sales for May 2020 have arrived.

We've rounded up our favorite offers on Anthropologie right now, but they're even better than the prices already discounted below suggest. This is because all items on sale have an additional 25% discount at this time, and you will see the lowest price once the items are in your cart.

There's also free standard shipping for orders over $ 50 and free returns for US orders. USA, so try some new styles!

Emerson utility monkey The | $ 100

Image: Anthropology

Dress like an auto mechanic … but what about fashion? That's the vibe I get from Emerson utility monkeyIt looks like it's built for tough work, but it softens considerably with this Dusty Violet color palette (also available in Washed Gray). It has dropped $ 78 from the list price.

Terhi Polkki Dora Clog Sandals The | $ 230

Image: Andrew Hayward

Reebok has brought back the Michael Jordan jacket dissed just for …

Reebok has brought back the Michael Jordan jacket dissed just for …

If you don't have a beautiful pair of Scandinavian sandals in your closet, now is the time to change that. Anthropologie has cut almost $ 100 from list price in these shoes, which the manufacturer believes have "their own unique stories to tell." We figured you could also create some great stories with these shoes.

Anthropologie Slim Essential Trousers The | $ 60

Image: Anthropology

I think we have succeeded: we have found the most striking garment on the entire Anthropologie website. The company itself Slim Essential Pants They are surely essential if you are looking for something truly eye-catching and memorable, and they are even more essential if you are interested in saving $ 50 off the usual price right now.

Jodi Embroidered Pillow The | $ 45

Image: Anthropology

Here it is a decorative pillow that's perfect for spring, even if you spend a lot of it indoors. Bright neon yellow is perfect for the season, while mountain-embroidered details could help you think about your next outdoor adventure. Customer reviews are uniformly positive, and he's now discounted $ 33.

Maeve Faye Ruffled Jacquard Mini Skirt The | $ 100

Image: Anthropology

Save $ 48 on this shiny mini skirt, a jacquard with a beautiful floral print and a ruffled hem. There may not be much to go out and do right now, but this would be the perfect late spring outfit for a nice, socially detached stroll.

Marimekko Huokaus Tunic The | $ 130

Image: Anthropology

Get a unique look with Marimekko Huokaus TunicFeaturing a lovely freehand painted print and distinctive silhouette. According to Anthropologie, "it is a feminine favorite that combines with trainers and kitten heels." It is reduced by $ 95 from the list price.

Gwendolyn long dress The | $ 50

Image: Anthropology

This beautiful long dress can be dressed in the appropriate shoes and accessories. The puffy sleeve and daring neckline make it sophisticated and sexy. Lightweight polyester material and long sleeves give you longevity even in summer for a cool night. Right now it has a discount of $ 120.

Sydney balloon sleeved sweater The | $ 60

Image: Anthropology

The sleeves give this simple silhouette A little flare and fun. It is soft and great to combine with jeans or leggings. I'm a fan of a crisp black and white stripe, but it comes in four other colors that will match anything that's already in your closet.

Carolyn mini dress The | $ 50

Image: Anthropology

A flirty mottled dress It is a must and this is perfect for day to night. The deep V neckline and close but with a waist that make it friendly for many shapes. There is definitely something classic and modern about the black and white option. There's also a blue, green, and white floral pattern to choose from, which will absolutely prepare you for a spring adventure.

Michaela Peasant Blouse The | $ 30

Image: Anthropology

Peasant blouses are timeless and work in so many ways, and this Michaela is no exception. The floral print comes in neutral colors and would look wonderful on a pair of skinny white jeans. Inspiration from the 70s says: let it flow with high-waisted bells, but who should we judge?

Heart Dog Sweater The | $ 55

Image: Dog merchandise

Show your puppy a little extra love and keep him warm on pleasant spring walks with Ware of the Dog Heart Dog Sweater. This adorable knitted wool sweater has a pair of bold red hearts to share a little of that love with the world around you, and it is $ 29 off the list price.

