Tony Ferguson reportedly suffered a losing orbital fracture to Justin Gaethje

At the end of his UFC 249 fight with Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson seemed to have fought … well, Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje earned a monumental TKO victory over Ferguson on Saturday, winning the interim lightweight championship in the process. However, all Ferguson had to show for his problem was a bloody face and great ego control.

That and a fractured orbital bone, according to Ken Iole of Yahoo Sports:

Here are a couple of highlights from Saturday's fight that show how much punishment Ferguson received at the hands of Gaethje:

With the win, Gaethje will now set his sights on Khabi Nurmagomedov to replace the "interim,quot; in his light heavyweight title with "indisputable,quot;.