Tina Knowles seems to be leaving Beyonce out of Mother's Day Tribute dedicated to other daughters Solange and fans are confused!

Tina Knowles wrote a very sweet Mother's Day message to her daughter Solange and the fans thought it was great for the most part, but it didn't take long for them to realize that she hadn't done the same for her other daughter, Beyonce! That said, many people made their confusion evident on social media: why would she leave Bey out?

Solange, as you may already know, is a mother, so Tina celebrated her by sharing a video of her and her mother singing together.

Along with the clip, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my baby Solange." One of my favorite moments on her balcony in New Orleans. Singing one of my favorite songs. You are one of the best mothers I have ever seen and I love you so much❤️❤️🙏🏾.

However, it's no secret that Beyonce is also a mom, so it makes sense that fans were surprised by the fact that she didn't receive a special post like her sister from Tina.

Soon after celebrating Solange with that IG post, fans reacted and commented on things like: & # 39; What about Beyonce? & # 39; / & # 39; What about your other daughter, Tina? & # 39; / & # 39; Beyonce is going to be like & # 39 ;, I thought she was the favorite, Where's my picture mom? & # 39; & # 39; / & # 39; Beyonce ??? & # 39;

It turns out that people were a little impatient because finally, Beyonce's tribute from her mother also came!

Around 4 p.m. Today, Tina went ahead and posted some pictures of her and Bey's best moments together.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day,quot; to a terrific mom! She lets me know that I did a good thing raising and helped raise three amazing mothers ❤️ ’

This comes after reports that both Tina and Beyonce tested negative for COVID-19, so they were able to spend Mother's Day together!



