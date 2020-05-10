Tina Fey returns to Update Weekend Update ’in ina SNL’ Season Finale – Up News Info

Tina Fey returned to Saturday night live regret the quarantine and dream of Governor Cuomo's alleged nipple ring.

the SNL alum and 30 rocks The creator joined Michael Che in his old post on Weekend Update, where he appeared alongside Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler between 2000 and 2006.

He joked about the Zoom backgrounds, including "a picture of Governor Cuomo holding you like a baby … you can hit his nipple ring like a rattle" and the tendency to bake your own bread. "There are so many great tricks that you can stop using on the Internet, for example, if you knew that if you are baking cookies and you don't have flour, you can go to bed."

She signed thanking nurses, doctors, and doormen.

This was part of the season 45 finale of the NBC sketch show, recorded remotely due to COVID-19.

The show also featured a slew of celebrity cameos that included commercials for Martin Short, Josh Gad, and Danny Trejo.

Short featured in a Zoom Catch-Up, highlighting the absurd amount of time he spent on the video platform, like "Ripley" who had just returned from Italy, where it was after the Coronavirus devastated the European country.

Gad, meanwhile, put on a pop star performance to sing a solo as part of a "Let Kids Drink" sketch. The voice of Frozen Olaf sang, "Give the kids drinks, Disney said it's okay, wait what this is, and here's a bedtime story, it's vodka, soda, lime," in a performance he later joked, "It was meant to be my & # 39; We are the world & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Finally, Trejo appeared at the end of a Pete Davidson rap, proclaiming that he also owned a donut shop, as well as his very long IMDB restaurant and Taco.

The episode marked the third episode of the "At Home" program in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The first installment aired on April 11 and was opened by Tom Hanks and featured a musical performance by Chris Martin.