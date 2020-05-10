This Mother's Day, the California Flower Mall reopens in time to treat the person you love – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Flower Mall is again open to last-minute shoppers this Mother's Day.

As of Sunday morning, a line of people was visible outside the mall, where shoppers flocked in all morning.

The mall had reopened on Saturday, a day after it was given the green light. This has led to a short supply of certain types of flowers.

"A week and a half ago, there was no clarity about what was going to happen, and there was always a risk, if we didn't do things a certain way, they would shut us down," said Mark Chatoff of the California Flower Mart. "I think there was a very conservative approach to the offer."

Although this year's selection wasn't as abundant due to the last-minute reopening, shoppers said they were delighted to be able to get flowers for Mom.

The Flower Mall will remain open until 7 p.m. Masks are required.