This is what you can expect from Monday's weather forecast.

After a weekend that sometimes felt wintry, the Boston region will enjoy spring weather on Monday.

The morning will be dry with some sun, but the clouds will rise until the afternoon, according to forecasters. There will be chances of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60s lower.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays seem to be dry but cool.

