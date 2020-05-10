"This is not the time simply to end the blockade," says Boris Johnson.

Almost two months have passed since the people of this country began to endure restrictions on their freedom, their freedom, of a type that we had never seen before in peace or war. And it is thanks to their effort and sacrifice to stop the spread of this disease that the death rate is going down and hospital admissions are going down. And thanks to you, we have protected our N.H.S. and saved many thousands of lives. So, I know, you know, it would be crazy now to throw that achievement away by allowing a second spike. We must be alert. This is not the time simply to end the block this week. Instead, we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures. And the first step is a shift in emphasis that we hope people will take action this week. We told him that he should work from home if he can and only go to work if he should. We must now emphasize that anyone who cannot work from home, for example those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work. And we want it to be safe so you can get to work. Therefore, you should avoid public transportation if possible. Because we must and will maintain social distancing, and therefore capacity will be limited. So, work from home if you can. But you must go to work if you can't work from home. And starting this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to do more and even unlimited amounts of exercise outdoors. You can sit in the sun at your local park. You can drive to other destinations. You can even play sports, only with members of your own home. You must obey the rules of social distancing.