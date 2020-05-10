This is how the experience of watching movies in theaters will change soon



Almost two months ago, theaters and multiplexes were among the first to close in India as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Movie theaters were closed instantly so that people would not gather in public places and were told to practice social distancing. With the film business stagnant for more than two months, the setback and losses for exhibitors are said to be enormous.



Today, a report in the Mumbai Mirror explains what the experience of watching movies will be like once the blockade is lifted. When our country returns to normal, social distancing will have to be followed in public places and, therefore, seating will be the new normal in cinemas.

Film business experts say there will be a cross-seat allocation in the theater. Seat reservations will be such that there will be no one behind you, in front of you, or even next to you in the theater. Multiplexes running multiple movies will ensure that there is no overlap between two movies and even the start and finish times of two shows. Theater and multiplex owners will take several precautions to ensure that people maintain social distance on the premises.



Theater owners are incurring heavy losses due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. And even when the lock is lifted, they have to be careful of footsteps in movie theaters. What do you have to say about these proposed changes? Let us know through our comments below.