This controversial coronavirus study could speed up vaccine research – BGR

Development of the coronavirus vaccine is progressing at a rapid rate, but a viable drug may not be available to the general population until early 2021, at best.

A more controversial human trial may accelerate development: challenge trials.

The World Health Organization has developed guidelines for deliberately infecting volunteers with COVID-19 to see if a vaccine candidate is effective and safe.

The coronavirus vaccine investigation is off to a great start, with more than 115 teams working on drug candidates in mid-April. Several of them have shown promise in laboratory tests and have reached various stages of human testing. If all goes well, the first COVID-19 vaccine may be ready to be released this fall under emergency use authorization. It could be accessed by the general public as early as early 2021. For most of these drugs, theoretical estimates are between 12 and 18 months. That is still much faster than other vaccines, but it can still be a long wait. And once the first vaccines are ready, we will have to wait for governments to manufacture them in large quantities.

However, there is a faster way to develop vaccines, but it is controversial because it carries a higher risk. That said, the World Health Organization (WHO) is not against vaccine test trials, and issued guidelines for vaccine manufacturers who want to speed things up.

Challenge trials, as the name suggests, involve volunteers infected with the pathogen directly to see if the drug works. If that sounds familiar to you, it's because some American lawmakers proposed it a few weeks ago. There's even a website created by supporters of the COVID-19 challenge tests called 1 Day Sooner. More than 14,000 people from more than 100 countries have signed up for these studies, a considerable increase from the 3,500 volunteers from 52 countries who registered two weeks ago.

Challenge trials have been used for other vaccines in the past, including smallpox, yellow fever, malaria, typhoid, cholera, and the flu, the WHO explains. But these studies are usually done on diseases that already have a treatment that works. There is no cure for COVID-19 at this time.

With COVID-19, vaccine manufacturers would have to infect volunteers with a virus that has no cure. And the vaccine they would be given might not work. There is a risk that these patients may develop severe cases of COVID-19 and die. That's why the WHO has proposed eight criteria for challenge studies and says that studies should include patients between the ages of 18 and 30 to minimize the risk of complications with COVID-19.

The advantage of a challenge test is that it would produce much faster results, since the research would be similar to the study of animal subjects. Human volunteers would have to spend time in hospitals to prevent them from passing the disease on to others, but scientists could take a closer look at them. They could test them regularly and study the effectiveness of the drug, as well as the side effects.

The current vaccines being tested do not use challenge tests. The higher the phase, the more volunteers are required and should be observed over an extended period of time. This is because these volunteers are not deliberately infected with the disease. However, they can still be exposed to it, and researchers will do regular checks to see if the vaccine is working.

Part of the scientific community is supporting challenge trials for COVID-19. "There is this emerging consensus among all who have seriously thought about this," said the director of the Center for Population Level Bioethics at Rutgers University, Nir Eyal. The Guardian. He said the risk of death from COVID-19 for someone in their 20s is one in 3,000, similar to the risk of donating a kidney.

"The great news is that the WHO does not say challenge testing is banned," added Eyal. "It specifies reasonable steps on how they can be implemented."

Professor Andrew Pollard, who leads the promising vaccine program at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, said there is "great interest,quot; in the trial trials. "Right now, because we don't have rescue therapy, we have to approach challenge studies with extreme caution," he said. The Guardian. "But I don't think it should be ruled out because, particularly in a situation where it is very difficult to evaluate some of the new vaccines that are presented because there are not many diseases, it could be one of the ways that we could get that response faster."

That said, it is unclear when such challenge trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates will begin or where they could be conducted. Now that the position of the World Health Organization is known, some of the laboratories developing these drugs are likely to begin to consider their own challenge trials.

