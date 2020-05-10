The Wisconsin American Legion baseball season was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 – Up News Info

PORTAGE, Wisconsin (AP) – The Wisconsin American Legion baseball season has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of American Legion announced the decision Saturday. For the first time since 1927, an American Baseball Legion champion will not be crowned in Wisconsin.

At least 24 other states have canceled their American Legion baseball programs by 2020.

Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association Commissioner Roger Mathison calls the cancellation "a necessary decision." Mathison said the association expects Legion Baseball to return in 2021.

The association's All-Star game scheduled for August 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been canceled.

The Wisconsin American Legion baseball program had 217 teams participating in 2019, making it the fourth largest program in the country.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

