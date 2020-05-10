The rejected option almost always amounts to separation of forms – Up News Info

Ten things about the Broncos when rookies join veterans for the offseason virtual show this week:

one) The fifth-year options scoreboard for the first-round class of 2017 included 17 options exercised (Carolina extended running back Christian McCaffrey before the deadline date). The Broncos rejected left tackle Garett Bolles' option, making him a free agent next March. All selections in numbers 2-5 had their options rejected.

2) Rejecting the option is admitting arrest in a first-round pick? At the top of the eraser, absolutely. But in other cases, it's just about teams being conservative and unwilling to guarantee big contracts in case the player gets injured this year. Starting next year, the fifth year option will be fully guaranteed and that should trigger an even higher decline rate.

3) Math almost guarantees that Bolles will not be with the Broncos next year. For the 2011-16 draft classes, only four players out of 119 whose options were rejected re-signed with their team. Philadelphia's Lane Johnson and Houston's Whitney Mercilus signed extensions before the deadline.

4) What a chance for Elijah Wilkinson, who will compete with Bolles to start Week 1. A look back at 2019 by Wilkinson (845 of 1,025 snapshots at right tackle) suggests why the Broncos have created this left tackle derby: in games 1 -8, in my game, he fought, allowing 13 1/2 step protection "interrupts,quot; (7 1/2 sacks, one takedown and five pressures) and was reserved for 4 1/2 "bad,quot; career plays ( gain of one or less yards not including finish line / short yards). In Games 9-16, he had only seven "interruptions,quot; (two sacks, two takedowns, and three pressures) and a "bad,quot; run.

5) The Broncos stopped by their virtual rookie camp over the weekend. Losing this year is the opportunity for the team's coaches and staff executives to invite the undrafted rookies to camp for a test. Invariably some of those players would have been signed.

%MINIFYHTML5982afeffb7c73062807ac3b13f898e616%

6) At least one undrafted free agent has been on the Broncos' list of 53 men in 15 of the past 16 years, including running back Phillip Lindsay and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson (2018) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (2019). . Two names of recent signings to follow are running back LeVante Bellamy of Western Michigan and cornerback Essang Bassey of Wake Forest.

7) Why weren't Bellamy and Bassey recruited? Both are listed under 5 ft 10 and may be the only reason. Bellamy (5 feet, 8 7/8 inches and 192 pounds) also had a workload that could have turned off equipment. He had 617 carries and 57 sacks in 49 college games; Compare that to first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had 370 carries and 69 catches in 41 games. If the Broncos want to keep Bellamy as the third runner behind Melvin Gordon and Lindsay, it could jeopardize Royce Freeman's roster spot.

8) Bassey is listed at 5 feet, 9 3/8 inches, and 191 pounds. He made 228 tackles in 52 games plus five interceptions and another 45 pass breaks. He better projects how to cover the receiver in the slot so he can serve as insurance for Bryce Callahan (recovering from foot surgery).

9) An early prediction and subject to change in the Broncos record. I will never choose a team to go 8-8 (that's an easy start), but going seven or nine wins is pretty close. But that's where this team is. Wins (seven): vs. Tennessee, in the New York Jets, vs. Miami, in Atlanta, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, in Carolina and vs. Las Vegas. Losses (nine): in Pittsburgh, against Tampa Bay, in New England, against Kansas City, in Las Vegas, against New Orleans, in Kansas City, against Buffalo and in Los Angeles Chargers.

10) Why 7-9? A ton of offensive youth. Uncertainty at both tackle points. Lack of corner depth. Problematic points in the internal linebacker.