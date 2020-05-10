The prince and Sheila E were reportedly not on good terms at the time of their death. Does this explain Apollonia's fief?

Sheila E and Apollonia overheated a fight decades ago. A new report could have the answers as to why women who were affiliated with Prince still disagree.

According to blogger Love B. Scott, the artist sent cease and desist letters to Sheila until her untimely death.

The blogger reports: ‘The truth is that Prince did not speak to Sheila E the past few years before she died. She had published a memoir and he was upset with her for talking about him in it. As of that date, he was done with her. The claims that she was his fiancee, etc., all lies. His girlfriend was Susannah at the time and then he married Mayte. He was sending cease and desist letters to Sheila until she died. Sheila was considered her enemy. "

The source went on to say: ‘When Prince died, (Sheila) thought that no one knew about it and invented all of this. She came out as his supposed "closest friend,quot; when, in fact, the only people he dealt with in the last 5 years of his life were his most current band: 3rd Eye Girl and Judith Hill. They are not seen in any tribute because Sheila blocked them. She blocked her last band she worked with! Sheila is trying to rewrite history. "

Exclusive: The prince had been "finished,quot; with Sheila E. at the time of his death, he was considered "his enemy,quot; and he sent her cease and desist letters https://t.co/VQuB0UVouG – B. Scott (@lovebscott) May 10, 2020

Sheila recently performed in a special tribute to Prince.

Not long after, Apollonia wrote a scathing Facebook post about her rival spreading "continued lies,quot; about her relationship with the late singer.

Apollonia wrote, in part: ‘You can't keep cheating on our Prince fans any longer. Because I'm here to tell you, it's over. Time of truth. My memories will reveal everything Prince revealed to me. Painful for me because I was your friend. I helped you increase $$$. My wealthy friends asked me: Where are the music schools? $!? None exists! FKN tragic because I believed you. "

