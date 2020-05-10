The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Adele it's back!

%MINIFYHTML3f49f921061a4d0f728f91c73fdb155315%

While the beloved singer hasn't released new music (Sigh!), She made a rare appearance on social media to send a special message to her fans, as well as essential workers. But it was her amazing transformation that really got people talking after the 32-year-old woman introduced her new look.

But the Grammy winner was not the only celebrity who took to Instagram to reveal a new look, with The real& # 39; s Adrienne Bailon opening up about your health journey and Hannah Montana star debuting a colorful new 'do.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Christopher Meloni He left fans speechless when he showed off the results of his "hibernation challenge,quot; to grow his beard. What would Stabler say?

Finally, Twilight Fans got good news from the author of the popular franchise that will take the Edward and Bella love story in a whole new direction, and Hollywood has finally released its first Tiger King.