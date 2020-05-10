The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Adele it's back!
While the beloved singer hasn't released new music (Sigh!), She made a rare appearance on social media to send a special message to her fans, as well as essential workers. But it was her amazing transformation that really got people talking after the 32-year-old woman introduced her new look.
But the Grammy winner was not the only celebrity who took to Instagram to reveal a new look, with The real& # 39; s Adrienne Bailon opening up about your health journey and Hannah Montana star debuting a colorful new 'do.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Christopher Meloni He left fans speechless when he showed off the results of his "hibernation challenge,quot; to grow his beard. What would Stabler say?
Finally, Twilight Fans got good news from the author of the popular franchise that will take the Edward and Bella love story in a whole new direction, and Hollywood has finally released its first Tiger King.
Without further ado, here are the week's most amazing celebrity transformations …
Adele
Hi adele
The singer took to Instagram to thank fans for their good wishes after her 32nd birthday, and also expressed her gratitude for "first responders and essential workers."
In the photo, Adele, who hasn't posted on social media in months, posed in a black mini dress and matching heels and stood in the middle of a giant flower crown while showing off her new look.
"I mean, are you kidding me?" Chrissy Teigen commented As always Chrissy speaks for all of us!
"She goes to different gyms. She leaves early in the morning and meets with her coach," a source shared with E! News of Adele's transformation under the radar. "She does her training first. She works out for about an hour and she gets drenched in sweat and it looks like she worked very hard."
Adrienne Bailon
The Real hostess took to Instagram to show off her 20-pound weight loss, posing for a bikini selfie.
"During this time more than ever … Staying healthy is the most important thing to me!" she shared, along with a video of herself flaunting her toned physique. "This is my first swimsuit post since I lost 20 pounds. Now … I lost weight before but I always gained it back … because I was on a diet and it didn't change my lifestyle!"
the Cheetah girls Alum detailed her health journey and revealed that she had made the transition to a plant-based diet.
"I constantly remind myself that the best form of self-love is self-discipline." she wrote.
Instagram / Emily Osment
Emily Osment
Does anyone else feel like they're the only person who hasn't dyed their hair a fun color these days?
the Hannah Montana Star is the latest celebrity to change her locks, debuting in light pink ends on Instagram. Lilly would totally approve.
Jason LaVeris for Getty Images, Summit Entertainment
Twilight
Edward and Bella are ba-aaack … 15 years later. But with a twist.
Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer announced the launch of a new book in the beloved series: Midnight Sun.
The prequel will be released on August 4, with one major change that will definitely please fans of a certain brilliant vampire – the book is from Edward's point of view.
The novel takes a long time to reach fandom, with the prequel originally released in 2008, but was delayed after a copy of Meyer's manuscript was leaked.
Christopher Meloni twitter
Christopher Meloni
Stabler, is that you?
The actor recently debuted his amazing transformation on Twitter, showing off his adult beard as he continues the social distance at home.
"I'm taking the @pattonoswalt Hibernation Challenge," he captioned two selfies, one that appears to be from the beginning of April and the other from the end, showing that his beard is fully grown.
Shutterstock
Nicolas Cage
And the first actor to land the highly coveted role of Joe Exotic is … Nicolas Cage. Yes really!
The Oscar winner is ready to play the Tiger king personality in an eight-episode series produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, which is based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey into the World of a Wild Man." (This is a different program than the UCP, configured to star Kate McKinnon how Carole Baskin.)
While the real Joe Exotic has previously expressed interest in Brad Pitt or David Spade playing with him and Rob lowe Had taken to Instagram to reveal that he and Ryan Murphy were discussing a project with Lowe playing the eccentric zookeeper, there is no denying that Cage is an inspired choice.
%MINIFYHTML3f49f921061a4d0f728f91c73fdb155317%