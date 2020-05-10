The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John, Bob Dylan pay tribute to Little Richard

Instagram

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bob Dylan remember the musical legacy of the rock and roll icon who died of bone cancer.

Mick jagger, Elton Johnand Bob Dylan are among the large number of musicians who paid tribute to the deceased Little Richard who died of bone cancer on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Richard, full name Richard Penniman, passed away after years of fighting ill health, her son Danny Penniman confirmed to Rolling Stone.

In a statement, Richard's agent Dick Alen said: "Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville."

"He was struggling for a long time, many years. The last time I spoke to him was two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn't okay, but he never got into it, he just said 'I'm not okay'. . & # 39; "

The star, who achieved chart success with her hit "Tutti Frutti," helped break the color chart barrier by joining Chuck berry and Domino greases to bring what was once called "career music" to the mainstream.

His captivating combination of energetic piano playing, howling voices, and outrageous style made him an implausible sensation, and the first gay black man celebrated in all of America for his flamboyance and art.

After their 1956 breakthrough, Richard served several best-selling singles, including "Good Golly Miss Molly", "Long Tall Sally", "Slippin & # 39; and Slidin & # 39;" and "Lucille".

It also influenced countless stars, from The Beatles to David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Elton Johnand The prince – Many of whom paid tribute to the music icon after his sad passing.

"I am very saddened to hear of Little Richard's passing, he was the biggest inspiration from my teens and his music still has the same raw electrical energy when you play it now as it did when it first leaked onto the music scene." in the mid 50s, "wrote Mick Jagger on social media.

"When we were on tour with him, I would watch his movements every night and learn from him how to entertain and engage the audience and he was always very generous with the advice he gave me. He contributed a lot to popular music. I will miss you Richard, God bless . "

While Keith Richards He said, "There will never be another! It was the true spirit of Rock & # 39; nRoll."

Elton John added that Richard was "without a doubt, musically, vocally and visually" his greatest influence, noting that "his records still sound fresh and the opening seconds of & # 39; Tutti Frutti & # 39; are the most explosive in the music history".

"He was my bright star and my guiding light when I was just a kid," added Bob Dylan. "He was the original spirit that motivated me to do everything I would do."

While Paul MCCARTNEY He admitted, "I owe a lot of what I do to Little Richard and his style; and he knew it. He said, 'I taught Paul everything he knows.'

And former bandmate of The Beatles Ringo Starr he wished "peace and love" for one of his "musical heroes of all time".

Former first lady Michelle Obama and filmmakers Ava DuVernay and John Waters They are among the stars who also shared tributes to the late musician.