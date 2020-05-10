The & # 39; Little Women & # 39; star, Miss Juicy, pays tribute to the late co-star Miss Minnie

Along with a photo of Miss Minnie, who died in a car accident on Monday, April 27, Miss Juicy remembers "all the good times" and "all the memories" she shared with the deceased star.

"Little woman"star Juicy miss honors his late co-star in an emotional post on social media. In a long Instagram post on Saturday, May 9, hours before Minnie's memorial, Miss Juicy recalled "all the good times" and "all the memories we made until our last conversation the day before this tragedy event."

Along with a photo of Miss Minnie, who died in a car accident on Monday, April 27, Miss Juicy wrote in the caption: "Girl, you know I don't normally do this, but today is an exception … I can't express The PAIN I have been feeling last week, but I know it does not compare to the PAIN you have been feeling here on Earth, but that is already over for you. Sometimes, we all want to ask the questions WHY WHEN HOW HOW WHY BUT WHY? See? GOD DOESN'T MAKE MISTAKES. THEN I DON'T MAKE IT! HIM! I TRUST, I BELIEVE, I HAVE FAITH AND OBEDECT! "

She continued, "Like the sisters, we have had some bad days but better than bad … I don't recall any arguments we have had outside of work where time and space didn't fix it. Trips the Conversations the Laughs the Crying to the Game Plan … The Show … Life ….. and Our DALLAS COWBOYS … It was hard but, girl, you HAD it so much … I'll remember the BIG SMILE you had that could brighten up any room And your shoe set was just AMAZING !!!! "

"Our motto: WHAT IS UNDERSTOOD, DOES NOT NEED TO EXPLAIN !!!! Now, take your place without worries, without pain, without sadness, just rest easy," he concluded. "My friend … Now GOD REALLY HAD YOU …"

Minnie's management confirmed her death in a statement posted on her Instagram page. "It is with deep sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, also known as & # 39; Minnie & # 39; of Little Women Atlanta, who has succumbed to the injuries of a tragic car accident today at the age of 34 "the statement read.

According to previous reports, he died in a fatal car accident. He reportedly "lost control of his car while traveling south on the side of a highway, causing him to turn the steering wheel to the right." According to the testimony of an eyewitness and the observation of the responding officer, "he briefly left the road before turning violently to the left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane."

The other driver was reportedly rushed to a hospital with complaints of pain, while Minnie was found unanswered at the scene. An autopsy was not performed on the reality TV star, but she is likely to be listed as deceased from trauma from the accident.