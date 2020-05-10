Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart near El Paso – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart near El Paso –...

HORIZON CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The FBI said Saturday that a 29-year-old Texas man was arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a gun and a reference to Walmart.

Authorities said he received a notice Thursday night about a social media post with a photo of a gun.

The FBI said Alex R. Barron, 29, of Horizon City, was identified as the owner of the account. He was arrested Friday night.

Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a North Texas shooter opened fire and killed 23 people at a Walmart last year.

