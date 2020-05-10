Tekashi's new song 6ix9ine & # 39; GOOBA & # 39; beats Eminem's previous YouTube record

Earlier this week, Tekashi 6ix9ine started making waves again on social media with an Instagram Live session in addition to a new song and music video, "GOOBA,quot;. In case you missed it, 6ix9ine addressed the snitch allegations during their IG Live session.

The previously incarcerated rapper explained that he was not loyal to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods because of the way they treated him. He cited a number of egregious examples, including stealing, extorting, and even sleeping with his son's mother while on tour.

Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed that it just wasn't worth it. He did not want to sacrifice the rest of his life only so that the men who betrayed him would not face imprisonment. Several of his former associates have been convicted and convicted.

Passing the appearance of Instagram Live, Tekashi 6ix9ine also made records on YouTube after the release of "GOOBA,quot;. Chart Data, on Twitter, reported that the song's music video garnered the most views for any music video in YouTube history, at least in the hip-hop genre.

In other words, "GOOBA,quot; was the fastest climbing hip-hop video on YouTube, even beating Eminem and Drake. HipHopNMore estimated that the video had 43 million views at the end of the day.

Now, the video has more than 61 million views. The last time a music video on YouTube garnered many hits was Eminem's "Killshot,quot;, a dis-track response to Machine Gun Kelly.

As reported yesterday, Tekashi 6ix9ine also broke the record for the most views for an Instagram live feed. It beat the livestream IG of Tory Lanez, which rapper "Let’s Be Friends,quot; later addressed.

Tory Lanez previously held the record of 300,000 visits. However, Tekashi 6ix9ine's reputation in the industry has been tarnished. Artists like Meek Mill, among others, have been criticizing Daniel Hernández on social media since he was released.

Regardless of public opinion, there is no doubt that Tekashi 6ix9ine is a huge draw on social media platforms.



