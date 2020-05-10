Tekashi 69 has reportedly been relocated after a viral video leaked from his location

It has just been revealed that Tekashi 69 is no longer under. There is a video of him flexing on the balcony that is spinning after a neighbor saw him and uploaded a video on social media.

As you already know, the young rapper is doing the rest of his prayer at home. The Shade Room is here with more details of what happened.

TSR writes that tekashi is already being relocated to a new house to serve the rest of his sentence.

‘As we previously reported, Tekashi 69 was discovered by one of his neighbors, who saw him taking photos on his balcony and was unable to save the information to herself! After the video she took of him appeared online, it wasn't long before the address of 69 & # 39; & # 39; was leaked, TSR writes.

TSR went on and revealed: "Now, Tekashi's lawyer has confirmed with @TMZ_tv that he is being relocated as his location has been compromised."

Someone said, "Imagine saying you are 'The King of New York', but you have to be relocated by the police," and another follower posted this message: "I told everyone! You are going to dive in and dodge by the rest of his life! "Everyone happy with some numbers, this man is hidden!"

Someone else said, "But no one has anything to say about Zimmerman's location STILL," and someone else said, "He's setting another record with the fastest to relocate after a day."

Another follower posted this: "Duh,quot;, why do they think a video is the reason he moved … he probably has multiple places where he frequently stays. You can't risk living in 1 place. I don't think he even stayed there. "

Another follower said: ‘This is what happens to snitches. The feds keep relocating you so they don't see you, but he wants to be seen, so I'm lost. "

Stay tuned for more news related to Tekashi.



