Ted Ginn Jr. claims he beat Usain Bolt in a high school career

Ted Ginn Jr. has always been quick to brag about his speed.

Ginn, who claims to have run a 4.22 40-yard run in the state of Ohio, which would tie John Ross' official 2017 record, said he has beaten some of the fastest men in the world, including the multiple gold medalist. Usain Bolt.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ginn said he beat the Jamaican sprinter while in his senior year of high school.

"I ran against Usain Bolt, I caught him when we were in grade 12," Ginn Jr. told TMZ Sports. "All the best players who won the Olympics between 2004 and now, I basically had a chance to compete with them in high school."

Ginn also claimed to have defeated legends Jason Richardson and Kerron Clement, adding that "surely,quot; he would have been an Olympic gold medalist if his football career had not worked so well.

There's nothing wrong with a bit of bragging, especially considering that the Bears' new receiver has been successful at almost every level of football. But beating Bolt, the fastest man by consensus in recorded history, well, that would be an incredible feat, to say the least.

Just a reminder that Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion in various events. It has world records in the relay of 100, 200 and 4×100 meters. Bolt also ran a world record of 9.69 meters from 100 meters at the 2008 Summer Games before becoming a one-year leader and resetting the record at 9.58 seconds.

One more thing that casts doubt on Ginn's claims: Here's Bolt, 32, tying Ross' 4.22 40-yard record while wearing sweatshirts:

So yes, if Ginn is telling the truth about beating Bolt, then she really, really missed the call of her life.