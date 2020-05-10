Tamar Braxton touches on sensitive subject about pain: reveals heartbreaking story to fans

Tamar Braxton is talking to his fans about a really touchy subject: It's about pain. He mentioned the death of Andree Harrell on his social media account, and he also raised his late niece: he would have celebrated his birthday and Tamar is really sad these days.

Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.

‘I had no idea why my anxiety was so severe. My chest ached, my heart was beating fast, I thought it was the news about the amazing Andre Harrell. That hurt a lot … and then it hit me 💔 Today is @lolobrax's birthday. Some of us deal with things differently and I remember how I was attacked because my pain was so bad that I didn't know how to handle it. Well, today may not be the best way yet, but this is my state of mind, "said Tamar.

She continued and wrote: ‘🤢💔 I refuse to put another photo. It makes me angry, saddened and makes it too real even if it is. AND I DON'T HAVE THE TIME FOR ANYONE! I prefer to celebrate you here … I prefer to call you and tell you how beautiful you are and how proud I am, I prefer to spend my time yelling at you and tell you to gather your life … but you win your face and at least you look good trying to solve it, not this ‼ ️‼ ️😔 not this kind of celebration … when you're not here … I don't have time … happy earthly # 26bday @lolobrax I love you forever ".

A follower said: ‘Go ahead and drag my sister in these comments so I can sit down … tear up Lauren and happy birthday babygirl❤️ and as for you Tamar, we know you are a sensitive person with a big heart. You shouldn't have to explain your pain, but unfortunately, this is how things are today … we Tamartians and many more are sending all the love and prayers to you and your family right now! "

Another commenter said: "I had anxiety for the first time this year and had never felt before and I honestly thought I was about to have a heart attack, but it was just my nerves, however it is definitely not something to play with."

A come enter said: ‘Everyone cries differently … do what you need to overcome the pain. Praying for you, "and someone else posted this:" Praying for you guys. And it's okay to feel how you feel. Take this time for yourself and simply breathe and meditate to calm your nerves. Just breathe.

Someone else wrote: ta @tamarbraxton I'm so sorry … I know the pain is too much to bear. She is still with your love, in spirit, a beautiful angel taking care of you baby. We love you. & # 39;

Many people offered support to Tamar in the comments.



