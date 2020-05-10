Tamar Braxton reveals the secret to amazing hair

Tamar Braxton has just revealed the secret to having amazing hair. Look at the video he shared on his social media account, which is a preview of the series in which he is called "To Catch a Beautician,quot;.

'# Tamar'stake in Juicy hair pooh😂😂✨ don't worry about me … I'm bald 👩‍🦲 … don't forget to look to see a beautician on May 25 at 9pm on @ vh1! THE BEST TELEVISION SHOW !!! Do not miss it! "Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Happy, happy Mother's Day … you are everything! You are one of my favorite people EVER. "

A disappointed follower shadowed Tamar and wrote this: & # 39; I love you but I won't be waiting … I supported you before and showed the world how you really were ❤️ … so you didn't humiliate yourself … I don't have time to invest in You again. I wish you well … I'm sorry if this offends someone. "

Another follower posted "Hey, I just want you to know that I love you and I hope that you and your family stay safe during this time," and someone else wrote, "I think you did the same with Vince." Forget what's really going on, just make it look good on the outside. "

Someone else said, "The 'I don't care that I'm bald' pulled me out, I cut my hair too, so I felt that way," and another follower posted the following message: "You look good, Miss Tamar Braxton, happy mother day for You and all the mothers out there love Mr. Kimbrough.

One commenter wrote: Tay TayTay of Happy Mother. Logan is the luckiest kid in the world "@tamarbraxton,quot; and someone else said, "I am braiding my hair now as we talk at least trying,quot; tamarbraxton ".

An enthusiastic fan said to Tamar, "I love this look, Tamar can't wait to see your new show!"

Ad

In other news, Tamar fell in love with his mother, Evelyn Braxton, after she had a cooking session not too long ago. David Adefeso is also here for her and offers her full support.



Post views:

0 0