Taiwan's weapon against the coronavirus: an epidemiologist as vice president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Calls come at night, when Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen is usually at home in his pajamas. Scientists seek his advice on the development of antiviral drugs. Health officials seek guidance while investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus on a navy ship.
Like many world leaders, Mr. Chen is fighting to keep the coronavirus at bay and to predict the course of the pandemic. He's tracking infections, pushing for vaccines and test kits, and reminding the public to wash their hands.
But unlike most officials, Mr. Chen has spent his career preparing for this moment: He is a Johns Hopkins-trained epidemiologist and a virus expert.
That experience has brought Mr. Chen from behind the scenes to the forefront of Taiwan's response to the crisis. He has accepted his rare double role, using his political authority to criticize China for initially trying to hide the virus, even as the scientist in it bends down to analyze trends in transmission.
Chen is straddling both worlds at a time when science has become increasingly political. Chinese and American officials regularly negotiate unsubstantiated theories that attack each other about the origins of the virus.
Around the world, public health experts routinely quarrel with political leaders about how the virus spreads and the costs and benefits of blockages. As Chen, Mr. Chen says, only the facts inform his policies.
"Evidence is more important than playing politics," he said in a recent interview in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.
Now, in the closing weeks of his tenure, Chen's legacy as vice president may be shaped by Taiwan's success.
Mr. Chen, 68, with graying hair and a toothy smile, is lovingly known in Taiwan as an "older brother," and is credited by many people for helping the island avoid large-scale infections and deaths in the coronaviruses that have overwhelmed many countries.
As a senior health official during the 2003 SARS crisis, he pushed through a series of reforms to prepare the island for the next outbreak, including the construction of isolation rooms and virus research laboratories.
Taiwan's early preparations put it in a solid position when the virus hit, and the island has received high praise for its response. So far it has reported some 400 confirmed cases and six deaths, far fewer than many countries.
Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said Mr. Chen had a combination of "political influence and technical expertise,quot; that was effective in Taiwan, a society where he said there was strong confidence in the science and respect for medical professionals.
Now, Chen hopes that Taiwan can play a leading role in helping the world recover from the virus and restart economic growth. It is overseeing efforts to develop a vaccine and produce tools like rapid coronavirus test kits.
"Taiwan cannot wait when other countries are in great danger," he said.
Mr. Chen maintains the attitude of a research scientist and is not used to attention. He has made a career of staying away from political fights, including refusing to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, led by President Tsai Ing-wen.
"He is a scholar; he doesn't really care much about the power game, "said Chen Chi-mai, a deputy prime minister who, as a public health student in the 1990s, took an epidemiology class from Mr. Chen and remains a close friend." It is popular because it is neutral. "
The President has deployed Mr. Chen as a leading voice to press for greater recognition of Taiwan on the world stage, including applying for membership in the World Health Organization.
Chen is now at the center of a global battle over the narrative of how the virus spread around the world.
He says that Taiwan tried to warn the W.H.O. in late December on the potential for spread of the virus from person to person, but it was ignored. The OMS. It has rejected the accusation, saying that Taiwan simply requested information from the health agency but issued no warning.
Chen seized the moment and denounced China's efforts to prevent Taiwan from joining the W.H.O. and calling on countries around the world to study the "Taiwan model,quot; to control the outbreak.
Chen's prominence has made him a frequent target of criticism from mainland Chinese commentators, who have accused the government of using the pandemic to seek independence for Taiwan, which the Chinese government considers part of its territory.
"He wears professionalism but deviates from the rigorous precision of science and speaks blatantly pointless and fabricates rumors," said a recent Comment from Xinhua, China's official news agency. "The nature of this is particularly cruel."
Mr. Chen laughs at the criticism.
"China should focus more on controlling Covid-19 than on politics," he said.
From a very young age, Mr. Chen was surrounded by politics. The son of a powerful county leader in southern Taiwan, he said he quickly developed an appreciation for the art of engagement.
"From my father, I learned that politics does not mean that people have to fight each other to death," he recalled in a Interview in 2016 with the official Central Taiwan News Agency. "Once people get caught up in such a confrontation, they will constantly find fault with each other."
For much of his career, he avoided politics, focusing on his first love, the natural sciences. He obtained a doctorate in epidemiology and human genetics from Johns Hopkins University in 1982, and became an authority on hepatitis B, as well as diseases associated with arsenic exposure.
At that time, the government faced a crisis of confidence after authorities sealed a hospital tainted with more than 1,000 people inside. The move caused panic and some people inside the facility, convinced that they or their loved ones had the virus, attempted suicide.
"We saw people jumping out of the windows," Chen recalled. "It was really chaotic."
After working to contain SARS, Chen led Taiwan in its efforts to prepare for the next outbreak. The government established a disaster management center, increased production of protective equipment, and revised the infectious disease law, among other measures.
Chen returned to academic life until 2015, when Ms. Tsai, then a presidential candidate, named him as her running mate.
As vice president, Mr. Chen has faced other challenges. He addressed pension reform, prompting protests from public officials over the cuts. As a Catholic, he visited the Vatican three times as vice president, angering Beijing, which urged him to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
He supported same-sex marriage, which was legalized in Taiwan last year, despite criticism from other Christians.
Above all, he kept a low profile. But in late December, amid early reports of a mysterious emerging pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan, some 600 miles northwest of Taipei, he took action, worried about the possibility of an epidemic.
Chen quickly ordered authorities to track travelers from mainland China and isolate people with symptoms of the virus. By January 21, the first case had reached Taiwan, and the government soon began rationing the masks.
After an outbreak on a navy ship, he urged officials to evaluate more than 700 crew members in hopes of collecting data for a study in asymptomatic patients.
On May 20, Mr. Chen will cease to be vice president. He plans to return to the academy and says that the coronavirus will be the focus of his research.
Every day around 7 a.m., Mr. Chen goes to church, where mass has been canceled due to the virus.
"I pray that I have the courage to change what we can change," he said, noting the effort to produce better tests, drugs and vaccines. "We have to accept what we cannot change."
