T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris looks stunning in a skin-tight outfit: Sister Zonnique Pullins had this reaction to the photo

Deyjah Harris has returned to social media with a stunning photo, and has the approval of her sister, Zonnique Pullins.

The daughter of rapper T.I. It has been found in the headlines reluctantly after the MC made some comments about his personal life.

After a long break from Instagram, the college student has returned to delight her followers. The 18-year-old looked beautiful in a suit that took a look at her stunning figure.

She captioned the post: "Would you rather have a chance to get a free world tour 🌍 Or never have to pay for food in restaurants? 🍔 tell me why👀".

Older sister Zonnique, the daughter of Tinya Harris, appeared in the comment section to say, "You are so beautiful though🗣💕"

Deyjah replied: "Not as much as you 💙".

Tiny recently gave an update on the status of his relationship with Deyjah saying, "You will see Tip going through some things with Deyjah. That is one of the most important things our family had to deal with this season. It was a big problem. Their relationship is definitely much better now because Deyjah is a very bright girl. Her father just wants to love her, so every time he is close to her he can't stop loving her. They have been doing really well. "

She continued: "There is a lot of conversation. There is a lot of talk, they try to find out where the biggest problem is. And understand how he feels, where he came from and what he meant by what he said. There was no malicious malicious intent in his reason to speak to the So, understanding that and knowing that (it helped) close the gap. "

She added: “Everyone gets along well. The heiress messes with everyone. She is a bit of a fighter, and she is a sweet angel when she comes to us. I see her go crazy with her brothers and sisters, but that keeps us entertained. Me and Tip: We have had a couple of arguments about cooking and things of that nature, but nothing too much. We are really enjoying being at home. ”

He also spoke about the new season of his reality series: "It was probably one of our best moments, and even our film crew said," Wow, this has been amazing. You have not been worrying. We have really agreed, loving and trying to work together. I'm not saying we don't have fights here and there, but it has been a very close bond, like in the old days when we first got together. We were able to meet back there. "

It seems that the family is slowly recovering things.



