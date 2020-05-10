Surfer Killed in Shark Attack in Northern California

%MINIFYHTMLa227a6627c07632e16636367c432339014%%MINIFYHTMLa227a6627c07632e16636367c432339015%

APTOS, California (AP) – A surfer was killed in a shark attack on a northern California beach, state park officials said Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern tip of Monterey Bay around 1:30 p.m. when attacked by an unknown shark species, California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim's name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff's agents notified the man's family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Posters were posted warning bathers about the attack. The sign said the attack occurred less than 100 yards from shore.

"State Parks expresses its deepest condolences to the victim's family," the statement said.

The amount of surfing and swimming has been constant, while local officials close the beach every day from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. to discourage an increase in visitors to the coast during the coronavirus crisis.

Monterey Bay drone photographer Eric Mailander told KRON-TV that he has been watching dozens of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline in recent days. He said he counted 15 sharks while he was in his boat on Saturday morning.

None of them showed signs of aggressive predatory behavior, Mailander told the television station.