Stability of 49ers Hope roster pays dividends to overcome COVID-19 program challenges – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (AP) – For all the focus on the big names that San Francisco left this offseason, like left tackle Joe Staley and defensive end DeForest Buckner, the reality is that the 49ers will look very much alike in 2020.

Defending NFC champion Niners is returning to 18 of 22 starters for a team that failed to win a quarter, the kind of continuity that could be especially crucial during this virtual offseason.

While many teams are trying to install new systems or bring several new players up to date as teams spread across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49ers are almost intact.

"Continuity is obviously an advantage," linebacker Fred Warner said this week. "There is a huge turnover each year in the NFL because that is just the nature of the business. Having many of the same people in the building this year will be good for us, having that chemistry and being familiar with each other."

The 49ers' ability to recover so many key pieces began even before the end of last season when defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was defeated by Kevin Stefanski as head coach in Cleveland, ensuring that San Francisco did not have to replace a coordinator.

The biggest loss occurred early in the league business season when Buckner was traded to Indianapolis for a first-round pick, leaving a void in the middle of the defensive line.

But that deal also allowed GM John Lynch to retain two other key defensive starters at lineman Arik Armstead and safety Jimmie Ward.

Catcher Emmanuel Sanders left for New Orleans early in free agency and right guard Mike Person was released, but all the other starters are set to return, which is already paying dividends.

"It is really important to have that continuity right now because having all the same thing for the veteran boys, the boys who have been part of the offense, the defense, the special teams last year, all those facilities will be the same or almost the same "Left guard Laken Tomlinson said." Coaches can really focus on training the coming rookies and making sure they're on the same page. "Veterans can help with the learning process in that regard. Just because most For the team to come back, I think it will be a winning advantage for this team at this stage. "

The 49ers hope that kind of continuity can help them avoid the pitfall that has happened to so many other Super Bowl runners-up over the years.

Only three teams have bounced back from the disappointment of a title game loss to win it all the following year, with Dallas and Miami doing so in consecutive seasons in 1971-72 and the New England Patriots in 2018.

Eight other Super Bowl losers returned to the game next season only to lose again, including Buffalo three times. But 15 of the last 33 teams that lost in the Super Bowl couldn't even return to the playoffs the following year, including the Los Angeles Rams last season.

While many of those teams lost more pieces than the Niners, the ones that left San Francisco were great. Buckner was the leader of the team's top position unit on the defensive line with his relentless play.

"Losing him as the leader, we will have to figure out how to step forward and fill that gap," said defensive end Nick Bosa. “He was the third player to call on line D, it was the exaggerated type of speech, it was everything. … We will have to step up. "

Sanders sparked the passing game when he arrived in the middle of last season, bringing out the best from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Staley had been a fixture at left tackle for more than a decade, bringing experience and a high level of play before a neck injury ended his career.

But the Niners believe they found some capable replacements with first-round defensive tackle Jevon Kinlaw, first-round receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who was acquired in a draft day trade from Washington.

Williams enters with a level of familiarity, having played for coach Kyle Shanahan for four seasons in Washington. Novices will have a harder time, although the process should be easier because veterans can offer a lot of help.

"It is a lot up to us, the coaching staff, and everyone else involved," Warner said. "We need to make sure they are up-to-date and have the right mindset for training camp when the time comes."