Soul icon Betty Wright died of cancer

The legendary soul singer / songwriter passed away at the age of 66 a week after star Chaka Khan asked fans to pray for her in the midst of her battle with cancer.

Legend of the soul Betty Wright He has died at the age of 66.

The "No Pain, (No Gain)" and "Clean Up Woman" singer lost her battle with cancer at her home in Miami, Florida, according to Billboard, a week after a friend. Chaka khan He urged fans to pray for Betty via Twitter.

"Calling all my #PrayWarriors," Khan tweeted. "My dear sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, now she needs all your prayers."

Born Bessie Regina Norris In 1953, Wright began her career with her family's gospel group Echoes of Joy in the late 1960s. She released her debut album "My first time around"When she was a teenager, she hit the top 40 in America with" Girls Can't Do What Boys Do. "

She first reached the top 10 in 1971 with "Clean Up Woman".

He also had great successes with "Tonight Is the Night" and "Where Is the Love", which earned him a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 1975.

Betty founded her own record label, Ms. B Recordsand released the album "Mother wit"in the 1980s, and enjoyed a professional revival in 2006 after Sean"P Diddy"Combs invited her to be part of his MTV reality show"Making the band"

Wright's career reached another peak in 2011 when he joined The roots for the album "Betty Wright: The Movie", which featured special appearances by little Wayne and Snoop dogg.